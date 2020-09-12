Haverhill Rovers, Long Melford, Mildenhall Town and Stowmarket Town all saw off higher-league opposition in the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup, while a 17-year-old laid claim to all four goals at AFC Sudbury.

Haverhill Rovers survived a nervy finale to overcome Northern Premier League Division One South East side Wisbech Town 4-3 after an exhilarating tie at The New Croft.

After new signing Dan Toyer marked his debut with the opener inside 10 minutes, a near-post corner drew the visitors level in the 17th minute before Ben Bradley cooling firing Rovers back in front in the 24th minute.

Cemal Ramadan celenbrates his winning goal as Bury Town beat Cogenhoe Town 1-0 in the FA CupPicture: Neil Dady (42220313)

Despite seeing less of the ball in the opening 45 minutes, Rovers held on to that advantage going into the half-time interval.

Wisbech found their equaliser in the 66th minute from a close-range finish amid calls it had been kicked from goalkeeper James Philp's grasp.

But Rovers' fans were celebrating re-taking the lead within two minute when Cambridge United loannee Joe Rider tapped in at the far post.

A fine Bradley free-kick with just under 15 minutes on the clock looked to have sealed their progress but Marc Abbott's side were made to sweat when an 84th minute corner was scrambled home.

At fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division Long Melford there was also special match in the FA Cup as Jamie Bradbury's side knocked out higher-league Kempston Rovers 4-2 on penalties, following a goalless draw across the 90 minutes at Stoneylands.

Recently acquired former Needham Market goalkeeper Finlay Shorten made himself the hero with the winning save following Nathan Rowe, Jamie Griffiths, Sam Mills and Kieran Michaels all scoring their spot-kicks.

Penalties were also required at Recreation Way where hosting Mildenhall Town won 4-3, following a 1-1 draw, to knock out Southern League Division One Central outfit Corby Town.

Hall had trailed 1-0 up until a 90th minute penalty set up a dramatic finish.

Bury Town's Olly Hughes sees an effort saved at Cogenhoe TownPicture: Neil Dady (42220315)

Goals from recent signing Craig Parker (4') and a penalty from Josh Mayhew (67') saw Stowmarket Town come away from Step 4 Yaxley with a 2-1 victory which booked their place in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time in 19 years.

The victory was more comfortable than it sounded with Yaxley's goal coming in the fifth minute of stoppage time at the end of the 90, though they had hit the woodwork twice in the final 16 minutes.

AFC Sudbury players congratulate Shane Temple on scoring his second goalPicture: Mecha Morton

It was an FA Cup debut to remember for 17-year-old Shane Temple who scored all four goals – though may have been an own goal but was credited to him – as AFC Sudbury came from 2-0 down at home to lower-league Harborough Town to win 4-2.

After some poor defending saw Harry Wakefield (15') and Scott Money (28') punish the hosts, Temple got them back on track with two goals inside four minutes.

His first came in the 33rd minute as he powerfully fired home a loose ball in the box while he was soon celebrating again as he swept home a cut-back from Reece Harris for 2-2.

Sudbury took the lead within five minutes of the second-half as Harris' cross went in at the near post, perhaps off the defender rather than cleanly off Temple.

Another five minutes later and it was 4-2 with no doubt Temple was the scorer this time as from another precise low Harris ball he fired in at the second time of asking, following his first being blocked by the goalkeeper.

A 60th minute Cemal Ramadan goal proved enough for Bury Town to get the victory to progress at Northamptonshire-based Cogenhoe Town 1-0.

Ben Chenery's side's task at their lower-league hosts was made easier by playing against 10 men in the second period, following Taylor Crosz's 42nd minute red card.

A crowd of 203 got good value for money as Soham Town Rangers defeated local rivals St Neots Town 3-2 to seal their progress in the cup.

AFC Sudbury's Shane Temple scores his fourth goal against Harborough TownPicture: Mecha Morton

Sam Mulready's 80th minute strike proved to be decisive after Jake Andrews had drawn The Greens level early in the second half.

It had been a lively start at Julis Martin Lane with Ashley Walter putting the hosts into the lead inside four minutes before Leon Lobjoit (27') and (36') struck twice to put St Neots into a half-time lead.

Ely City beatvisiting Eynesbury Rovers 3-1 to progress with Josh Townsend's close-range header and Harvey Bullinario's goal putting them firmly in control.

Substitute Jordan Foster made it 3-0 before the visitors pulled one back, but it could not spoil The Robins' day.

An injury-hit Newmarket Town were soundly beaten at Southern League Premier Division Central Royston Town by six goals without reply.

A goal in each half saw Thetford Town out of the competition, 2-0 at home to deserved winners Potton United.

Goals from Abraham Eze (32'), a fine finish from close to the penalty spot, and David Etheridge (50'), a free kick that slipped through Jamie Humphrey’s arms, gave Potton the win.

Town pushed for a goal late on but could not find the breakthrough in front of a crowd of 138.

Four goals in 13 second half minutes secured a safe FA Cup passage for Stamford as they defeated Diss Town 4-0 at their Zeeco Stadium.

Diss Town line up ahead of kick-off at StamfordPicture: James Bedford

Tendai Chitiza, James Blunden, Jon Challinor and Jack McGovern all netted in the final 13 minutes of the tie as Stamford finally broke Diss' stubborn resistance.

Michael King's visitors had frustrated Stamford for long periods despite a dominant Daniels display which finally reaped its rewards in the latter stages.

For Halstead Town the three levels between themselves and Step 3-hosting Leiston told as the went down to a 5-0 defeat.

Darren Eadie's side had led 3-0 at half-time following a brace by Liam Jackson and a Jamie Eaton-Collins goal.

It was two goals inside the last five minutes, for Rob Eagle and Will Davies, which added a different dimension to the scoreline.

Elsewhere in the FA Cup for Suffolk sides, Brantham Athletic progressed with a 1-0 win at Great Wakering Rovers but Whitton Untied went out 3-2 at Dereham Town.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Walsham-le-Willows won 3-2 at Godmanchester Rovers in their rearranged opening fixture while Hadleigh United won by the same scoreline at Swaffham Town.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, a brace from Rhys Mazey and goals from Ryan Weaver, Shaun Avis and summer signing Tom Thurlborn saw Lakenheath beat Wisbech St Mary 5-1.

Cornard United claimed a point in a goalless home draw against Sheringham, while Debenham LC lost 3-2 at Downham Town.

Framlingham Town went down to a 4-0 home defeat to March Town United, Haverhill Borough lost by the same scoreline at Mulbarton Wanderers while AFC Sudbury Reserves were defeated 2-0 at Great Yarmouth Town.