It was a strange return for non-league in the area this afternoon with a reduced programme of fixtures - following the impact of Tier 2 restrictions seeing decisions for clubs and leagues to delay the return – further hit by the wet weather.

In total, just six of sides from across Steps 3-6, were left in action on a cold December afternoon.

Despite deciding to take up the Thurlow Nunn League's offer to postpone fixtures while under financially punishing Tier 2 restrictions, Stowmarket Town did return for their entrance to this season's Buildbase FA Vase. Not doing so would have led to expulsion from the competition.

The Eynesbury Rovers goalkeeper cannot keep Reggie Lambe's header out as the former Bemuda international scores on his Stowmarket Town debutPicture: Mecha Morton

And they will be glad they did go ahead with it as a crowd of 176 at Greens Meadow witnessed a 5-0 demolition of Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division leaders Eynesbury Rovers to book their place in the third round proper.

It provided a dream start for newly-appointed manager Paul Musgrove, following taking over from long-serving title-winning manager Rick Andrews.

Jack Ainsley cleverly flicked in a 19th minute corner before Seb Dunbar's deflected shot following a 41st minute short corner saw them make the most of their chances in a fairly even first half for 2-0 at the break.

Luke Read (no15) converts from close-range for Stowmarket Town's fifth goal against Eynesbury RoversPicture: Mecha Morton

Their team sheet included a big name new signing in former Ipswich Town and Cambridge United Bermuda international Reggie Lambe, and the 29-year-old marked his debut with a goal via a looping 54th minute header.

Two more goals inside the next six minutes, a penalty from Josh Mayhew and a close-range finish from substitute Luke Read following another corner, quickly put any thoughts of a comeback from the St Neots-based side to bed.

For Stowmarket it means they pocket the £900 in prize money and will return to action on December 19 for the third round proper, the last 64 of the competition that usually ends with a Wembley final.

Walsham-le-Willows had gone into their second round proper tie at Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side North Greenford United having never reached the next stage of the Vase.

But their chances of creating club history in west London were ultimately ruined by an 84th minute winner for the hosts, who prevailed 2-1.

Trevor Collins' side had barely got started in the game when they were rocked by a serious injury to Charlie Norman, with an ambulance having to be called for a suspected broken collarbone.

After a long delay the match restarted, following another warm-up, at 3.49pm with the hosts taking a 10th minute lead.

Walsham responded well through, taking the game to their opponents and eventually forcing an equaliser, with Cameron Nicholls on target in the 37th minute.

Stowmarket Town players celebrate Reggie Lambe's goalPicture: Mecha Morton

The Suffolk side came close to taking the lead on several occasions but they were left to reflect on those missed chances as the hosts scored their late winner.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division the only game to go ahead was Thetford Town's visit to Gorleston (11th).

Josh Mayhew scores for Stowmarket Town from the penalty spotPicture: Mecha Morton

But it was an unhappy trip back home for Matt Morton's basement side as they suffered a 4-0 defeat to leave them on just three points from their 10 matches.

It was just 1-0 at half-time with Christy Finch breaking the deadlock in the 34th minute.

Meanwhile, Haverhill Rovers' scheduled home game with Whitton United fell victim to a waterlogged pitch, following a morning pitch inspection.

After a waterlogged pitch also put paid to Cornard United's home game with Lakenheath, AFC Sudbury Reserves' home game with Sheringham was the only game left in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

Danny Laws' side had been looking for their first win in five matches but slipped to a 5-0 defeat to keep them 13th in the table. Their visitors moved up three places to eighth.

In the First Division South, Halstead Town's home game with Brimsdown was called off on Friday due to the effects of the snow and rain on their Rosemary Lane pitch.

There was two second round ties completed in the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup this afternoon on earlier (1.45pm) kick-offs.

Haverhill Borough set up an away tie at East Bergholt United after winning a seven-goal thriller 4-3 at a Claydon side who had started the day top of the Macron Suffolk & Ipswich League (SIL) Senior Division.

The First Division North visitors had raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to two goals from Fin Fletcher (7' and 22') before Claydon hit back on the stroke of half-time, immediately after Borough had a third goal ruled out for offside.

An equaliser arrived just before the hour mark before Morgan Cogman-Wright's acrobatic effort in the 64th minute made it 3-2 to the visitors.

There was just six minutes left when Claydon pulled level. But with the prospects of a penalty shootout decider looming as the game heading into stoppage-time, George Frodsham latched on to a Ryan Dewey ball over the top and managed to beat the Claydon keeper for 4-3.

It was a much more straight forward passage through for Ipswich Wanderers at Bourne Vale United, winning 4-0 to set up a trip to Trimley Red Devils.

Connor Field was Wanderers' hero with a hat-trick, while a late fourth came through Teon Leggett.

Read more: Step 3&4 leagues confirm extended suspension