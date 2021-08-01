The 2021/22 campaign is up-and-running for most of the area's Thurlow Nunn League clubs in what was their first league game since at least December, following the effects of Covid-19 seeing a second straight season abandoned.

In the Premier Division, Lakenheath looked set to pick up three points on their Step 5 debut but a hotly-disputed late goal for visiting Thetford Town saw them have to settle for a 2-2 draw at The Pit.

Shaun Avis put the newly-promoted side into an 18th minute lead by tapping in Tom Thulborn's spilled shot but Thetford, who had been bottom of the table when the 2020/21 campaign was abandoned, were back on level terms within four minutes. A deep cross from Artur Visocanskis managed to elude everyone before dropping in after hitting the far post.

Thetford celebrate a late equaliser while Lakenheath players protests to the referee that the ball was knocked out of their goalkeeper's hands Picture: Mecha Morton

Lakenheath, who ended last season by winning the Suffolk Senior Cup, took a 2-1 lead into the interval though with Avis converting a 29th minute penalty after Alex McIntosh was brought down when rounding 'keeper Frank Gammon.

Just after the hour mark Ryan Fuller wasted a good opportunity to give Thetford the lead before the visitors were incensed at not getting a penalty when Junior appeared to be clipped.

Both sides exchanged further chances before a home free-kick was denied by the post.

Shaun Avis scores a penalty to give Lakenheath a 2-1 lead against Thetford Picture: Mecha Morton

Lakenheath's pressure increased and only a fingertip save from Gammon denied Thulborn.

Thetford's biggest signing in the off-season had seen Cambridge United's record goalscorer John Taylor come in as player-manager Matt Morton's assistant. And the 56-year-old made a surprising appearance off the bench in the 86th minute, which had the effect of galvanising the visitors.

The last five minutes was all Thetford and their pressure was duly rewarded controversial circumstances in the 89th minute with the equaliser.

From Andrew Cusack's cross goalkeeper Charlie Beckwith thought he had claimed it when substitute Kristian Dixon nudged it over the line with his head at the near post.

Lakenheath's Tom Thuriborn and Thetford's Brenado Felgufiras chase the ball down the wing Picture: Mecha Morton

Despite the protests from the home players the goal was awarded, leaving both sides to settle for a point after an entertaining opening day derby.

Thetford and Brecks football blogger James Redman (@TAB_FB) - whose full match report can be read here - concluded: "Ultimately, Thetford Town will consider themselves luck to return home with a point. However, the overall performance and style of play was a big improvement on last season on which they can build, especially when you consider that key first-team players such as Elliott Smith and Luke Bailey was absent.

"Lakenheath should also take heart with their performance, they were the better team on the day and looked well suited to Step 5."

Newmarket Town picked up a well-earned three points at home to Kirkley & Pakefield in a 2-1 victory at The Tristel Stadium.

Lewis Whitehead was on hand to put the Jockeys into a fifth minute lead, following James Hall blocking a clearance, before Sam Gomarsall eventually doubled their advantage in the 58th minute, guiding home from Ben Robinson's fine cross.

Kirkley made things interesting by pulling a goal back against the run of play in the 77th minute via Kyle Haylock's run and finish but the three points deservedly went to the hosts.

Recently-appointed Hadleigh United manager Steve Holder got off to a winning start with a 2-0 scoreline at newly-promoted March Town United.

New signing Harry Brown hit the post in a goalless first half before the breakthrough eventually came via a stunning 30-yard strike from Josh Cheetham coming shortly after a fine save from Hadleigh 'keeper Nick Punter.

The result was put beyond doubt for the Suffolk visitors in the fifth minute of stoppage time when substitute Sam Sharp's shot went in off the post.

A new-look Haverhill Rovers side – who had revealed seven summer signings on Thursday – came away from a Norwich United side who had been unbeaten in second place in the Covid-curtailed 2020/21 campaign with a point in a 1-1 draw.

Marc Abbott's Rovers had carried a 1-0 lead into half-time following a debut goal from Jake Williams in the 26th minute.

Mac Gee's 52nd minute bicycle kick soon levelled things up in the second half with neither side able to find a winner.

Promotion hopefuls Mildenhall Town had not won on the opening day in their last four attempts. And that sequence continued as they came away with a 1-1 draw from their trip to newly-promoted Mulbarton Wanderers.

But it may be looked at as a valuable point, given returning goalkeeper Josh Pope saved an 88th minute penalty from Danny Beaumont, which came after substitute Matt Doyle had rounded him to provide an equaliser 15 minutes from time.

Mildenhall had carried a 1-0 advantage into the break via debutant Darryl Coakley's arrowing shot from the edge of the area inside 10 minutes.

Ricky Cornish's side will host the local derby with Ely City on Tuesday, who went down to a 1-0 home defeat to Woodbridge Town.

Luke Mallett's low effort from outside the box after Ely failed to clear a first half throw-in, ultimately proved to be the difference.

Catch up on the highlights and analysis via Dee Jam's Match Day Experience video below.

Walsham-le-Willows suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Wroxham, despite Matt Collins stabbing home an early right-wing cross to have sent them into half-time with a 1-0 advantage.

Second-half goals from from Joe Keeley and Ryan Curtis had ensured The Yatchsmen, who had led the 2020/21 table with 10 straight wins, returned to Norfolk with all three points.

Elsewhere in the division, Brantham Athletic were 2-1 winners against visiting Fakenham Town while Whitton United won by the same scoreline at home to Swaffham Town.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Diss Town opened up with a 4-1 win at newly promoted Canbridgeshire team Parson Drove.

Debenham LC pressure the Huntingdon goal Picture: Phil Morley

Spencer Cawcutt's opener was added to by a free-kick into the bottom corner by new signing Ryan Gibbs for a 2-0 advantage to The Tangerines going into half-time.

Fellow new signing Stephen Vennell opened his account for Diss via a header straight within the first minute of the second half before the hosts pulled a goal back.

But the three-goal advantage was restored for Michael King's side when Ivan Otono finished into an empty net to complete a pleasing opening day for Michael King's new-look side.

Debenham's Jamie Cole in the thick of the action Picture: Phil Morley

Elsewhere, Debenham LC - who recently announced Joe Baldry (Woodbridge Town Res), Alfie Norman (university, former Leiston Res) and Donel Wright (Grundisburgh) as more new signings - lost 3-0 at home to newly-promoted Huntingdon Town while Needham Market Reserves drew 2-2 at UEA.

In the First Division South, Haverhill Borough drew newly-installed manager Peter Betts' first competitive game in charge 1-1 at home to Park View.

Cornard United, who like Borough, had been handed a lateral transfer during the non-league restructure, were on the end of a 5-0 defeat at Burnham Ramblers.

Huntingdon Town score in the first half at Debenham LC Picture: Phil Morley

But AFC Sudbury Reserves, another side transferred from the North, were 2-1 winners on their South debut at Brimsdown.

Halstead Town also got their 2021/22 campaign off to a winning start with a 3-2 victory at home to a Newbury Forest side who had led the previous campaign's abandoned table.

In front of a crowd of 201 new signing Jordan Blackwell endeared himself to the Humbugs' support with an opening solo goal after seven minutes before laying on the other two.

Bradley Austin, pictured on the run against Huntingdon Town, is one of nine new signings Debenham LC have made Picture: Phil Morley

But his game ended early with a sending off, though Jordan Pavett's 75th minute strike, coupled with some fine saves from Jack Cherry, proved enough to secure all three points for Mark McLean's side.

Tuesday fixtures (7.45pm):

Premier Division:

Hadleigh United Vs Whitton United

Kirkley & Pakefield Vs Mulbarton Wanderers

March Town United Vs Lakenheath

Mildenhall Town Vs Ely City

Newmarket Town Vs Long Melford

Woodbridge Town Vs Brantham Athletic

Wroxham Vs Thetford Town

First Division South:

Cornard United Vs Ipswich Wanderers

Halstead Town Vs Wivenhoe Town

Wednesday: Harwich & Parkeston Vs AFC Sudbury Reserves

