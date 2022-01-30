Needham Market youngster Taylor Clark has earned himself a shot with a Premier League club.

The 17-year-old, who joined the Marketmen's academy at the start of the academic year, is preparing to go on trial with Aston Villa.

It comes after a campaign in which Clark has broken in Kevin Horlock's first-team squad, with the midfielder part of the starting line-up that pulled off a Buildbase FA Trophy giant killing at National League side Yeovil Town earlier this month.

Taylor Clark, pictured playing for Needham Market Reserves earlier this season, has gone on trial with Aston Villa. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Clark's stint with Villa will include a number of training sessions and two under-18 matches.

Robert Peace, Needham's academy and operations director, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Taylor, we all wish him well and hope he shows his true pedigree during the trial period. This is fantastic recognition of Taylor’s achievements to date and further evidence of the environment we provide our students to help reach their potential.”

Meanwhile, Horlock, who is also the academy manager at Bloomfields, added: “Taylor is an unbelievably talented lad for someone so young which was evident the moment he walked into Needham Market Academy.

"His talent combined with his work ethic and willingness to listen and improve has seen him develop and progress from our U18s and reserve team onto playing a number of games in our first team in a short space of time.

“I’m delighted for him as this is recognition for how well he has done and it also shows current and future students once again that there is a clear pathway through our academy and into our first team which then could lead to opportunities for students to follow their dream of being professional footballers.”

And in further proof of Needham's prosperous youth set-up at present, Hugh Cullum made his England Under-18 Schoolboys debut in a 4-1 victory over the RAF yesterday afternoon.

Cullum progressed through three stages of trials to earn his place in the squad.