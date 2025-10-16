After a run of four National League 2 East victories in a row, Bury St Edmunds were beaten last weekend.

Having started the new campaign on a negative note with back-to-back defeats, the Wolfpack responded by scoring 40+ points in each of their next four outings.

However, that positive sequence of results was ended by Saturday’s 29-26 defeat to Westcombe Park at the GK IPA Haberden.

Bury St Edmunds’ director of rugby James Shanahan. Picture: Keith Heppell

Samir Kharbouch and Tom Hoppe dotted down tries – both converted by Ben Penfold – during the first half, but Bury still headed into the break 17-14 behind.

And they were unable to overturn the three-point deficit after the restart, despite tries coming courtesy of Matt Hema and Tim Andrew.

Director of rugby James Shanahan and his side will aim to bounce back at the first time of asking tomorrow afternoon when they travel down to the south coast to face Havant (2.30pm).

Bury head into the contest sitting in seventh position, while hosting Havant are four points worse off in 10th.

Havant have lost their last four league fixtures, the most recent of which was a 56-26 defeat to Canterbury.