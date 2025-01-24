Walsham-le-Willows joint manager Ian Hubbard feels extra time and replays – scrapped after 2019/20 – should be brought back in FA Vase ties after his side suffered a heart-breaking penalty shootout exit against Whitstable Town in their re-arranged last 32 tie on Saturday.

The hosting Willows had been in the ascendancy in the fourth-round tie with Ethan Garcia’s volley following a blocked shot finally drawing them level in the 87th minute. It followed ex-Gillingham striker Ronald Sithole breaking the deadlock from a corner early in the second half.

And it was then the Kent side who prevailed in the ensuing penalty shootout – with a winning coin toss seeing it played out in front of their large travelling support away from the clubhouse end– to seal their spot in the last 16.

Ollie Mckenzie Vince saw his penalty become one of three saved in the shootout for Ian Hubbard’s side (inset bottom), which led to Whitstable Town celebrating (inset top) their place in the last 16 of the Isuzu FA Vase Pictures: Mark Bullimore

After both sides followed each other in scoring a pair before missing two, it was visiting goalkeeper Dan Colmer who made himself the hero by saving three consecutive Walsham kicks before Josh Oliver kept his cool to spark the wild celebrations and leave the hosts wondering ‘what if’. Ollie McKenzie-Vince, Reon Huckvale and, finally, Ryan Clarke, were the unfortunate home players who were unable to find the net.

“Me and Chay (Budd, fellow manager) both feel it was a big opportunity missed, really,” said Hubbard of what equalled last season’s club record run, with another home tie having lay in wait.

“We actually played quite well and I think over the 90 minutes we were the better side.

“It’s just a little bit disappointing that it didn't go to extra time as it used to. I was speaking to Don James (former Sudbury Town joint manager who went to a replay in the 1989 Vase final before losing to Tamworth) in the bar afterwards and he said it always used to be extra time and a replay years ago in the Vase.

“I know the rules are set but it's quite a hard way for players to prepare for such a big game and after 90 minutes it’s decided with a flip of a coin, effectively, that's how we feel it is.

“Obviously the players were really disappointed as we felt that over the course of the game we didn't really do a lot wrong.”

He added: “It was a great day out, but we just feel we've lost to a side that probably on the day weren't better than us, and ultimately that has to be decided by penalties.

“If we had a vote on that next year I'd definitely vote for extra time and a replay because that just makes it more special, and I think that was the opinion of quite a lot of people in the clubhouse afterwards. They were asking ‘why is it going straight to penalties?’.

“I think this time of year with the games getting called off and pitches being as they are, they (the FA) just don't want a fixture backlog.

“But it's such a special cup that I think it would have been nice to have the opportunity to have another go at it and get the game sorted out over the 90 minutes or extra time without the use of penalties. But we knew the rules before we started and you’ve just got to abide by it.”

Hubbard said they now need to put the disappointment behind them ahead of using their games in hand in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division to good effect to hone in on their target of capturing their first ever play-off place.

Currently eighth and three points off the top five, Walsham host second bottom Sheringham tomorrow (3pm) looking for a fourth straight win.