Walsham-le-Willows have joined a growing list of Thurlow Nunn League clubs to halt their campaign due to Covid-19.

Ely City announced earlier today that they were not going to play until further notice, while Mildenhall Town revealed at the weekend that they would remain sidelined throughout January.

And now Walsham have followed suit, meaning December 28's home Premier Division game against Stowmarket Town is off.

Walsham-le-Willows have decided to step back from matches. Picture: Mark Bullimore

A statement on the club's Twitter page read: "On behalf of Walsham Le Willows FC adult section, we have taken the very difficult decision not to continue to play football until safe to do.

"We wish players, supporters, representatives & one and all a Merry Christmas & happy new year. Looking forward with hope!"

