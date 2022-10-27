Walsham-le-Willows have named Chay Budd and Ian Hubbard as their new joint permanent managers.

The duo were placed in interim charge at the Morrish Stadium following the resignation of former boss Trevor Collins earlier this month.

Budd and Hubbard have overseen the last four games for the Willows, with defeats to Newmarket Town and higher-league Lowestoft Town followed by picking up four points from their most recent two outings.

Chay Budd (left) and Ian Hubbard (right) have been appointed permanent joint managers at Walsham-le-Willows Picture: Mark Westley

After drawing 1-1 at home with Kirkley & Pakefield, Walsham ran out 6-0 winners at bottom side Haverhill Rovers on Saturday, which edged them up to 15th in the Premier Division table.

The pair's appointment was revealed to the squad last night, with Budd and Hubbard's first game as permanent managers away to Lakenheath this Saturday (3pm).

Walsham chairman Alan Marshall said of the decision: "We've decided to go with Chay and 'Hubby' going forward. They've come in and done an excellent job.

"They've calmed the ship and all the players are behind them.

Walsham-le-Willows celebrate a goal during Saturday's 6-0 win at Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mark Westley

"Both Ian and Chay get on well with each other and work well together. They love the club and they've steadied things behind the scenes.

"It's like with the players coming through at the club, if they're good enough they'll get a chance to play for the first team.

"Chay has been successful managing our reserves and Hubby has also had success with our younger teams.

"It's the same for the managers as well. If they show they're good enough they'll step up."

