Walsham-le-Willows' Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season-opener at Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday has been postponed after one of their players tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

News broke of the positive test on Tuesday ahead of Walsham's FA Cup tie at Newmarket Town, with the club subsequently having to withdraw from the competition.

Walsham-le-Willows' game at Godmanchester has been postponed. Picture: Mecha Morton

And now it has been decided to push the weekend fixture back by seven days until September 12 following consultation between the parties.

In the meantime, Walsham are due to be on the road at Gorleston on Tuesday, September 8.