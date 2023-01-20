Returning Mildenhall Fen Tigers star Josh Warren hopes he can build on a solid first season with the club and take another step forward by improving his levels of consistency in this year’s National Development League (NDL).

Last year Warren made giant strides on the track after firing in a number of big scores at reserve before continuing his progression with a spell in the main body of the team to end on a 5.79 average.

Despite impressing on more than one occasion the Peterborough-based rider, who was unveiled as having signed on for the 2023 season by the club on Friday alongside Arran Butcher, believes he still has much more to offer, something which he aims to fulfil this season.

Josh Warren has returned to the Mildenhall Fen Tigers for the 2023 season. Picture: Mark Westley

“When Mildenhall announced they might not be racing things started to get a bit panicky but thankfully they made the decision to run,” said Warren.

“It is nice that the club is back as both Danny (King) and Ritchie (Hakwins), who help mechanic for me, rode there, but my grandad comes to watch me as he is only an hour down the road and that means a lot to me.

“Last year I did hit it hard but in some situations it didn’t quite pay off. Hopefully I will keep improving and get into those higher averages.

“I remember last year I scored a paid 19 points at Kent (18+1) then just a few days later only three points at Oxford.

“One thing I really want to work on this year is my consistency and trying to keep banging in those double-figure scores.

“When I moved into the main body of the team, and when it didn’t go well, my head went.

“On that front I just want to be stronger mentally this year and hopefully that can show off on the track.”

Despite not turning a wheel on the track since the end of last season, Warren believes this year’s team has the capability of going all the way in the NDL.

He added: “To be honest when they said they were running I thought it was quite late and I didn’t think too deeply into who they would get.

“I think this team could easily win the league if everyone is firing on all cylinders.

“Lee Complin has so much experience and is a great rider.

“I don’t know much about Alfie Bowtell and you only have to look at his scores to see he is another top rider. All in all it looks like a good team.”

With the hope of raising his levels of consistency on the track, Warren hopes to be in a position by the end of the 2023 campaign to catch the eye of clubs in the Championship.

He added: “I almost doubled my average last year so why not again?! Joking aside, and being sensible about it, I would like to be on about an eight-point average at the end of the season so it puts me in a position to potentially get a Championship spot.

“Having the backing of Mildenhall and their fans is great. I just want to try and enjoy it but at the same time have my business head on.

“Hopefully I can keep improving and make that next step up.”