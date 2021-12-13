The last 32 of the Buildbase FA Vase will take Suffolk's last remaining representatives, Lakenheath, to Warwickshire to face equivalent-level side Rugby Town on Saturday, January 15 (3pm).

While the near-on 200-mile round trip to face the sixth-placed Uhlsport United Counties League Premier Division South side may not seem like today's fourth round draw has been kind to them, it does fulfil a wish from manager Ben Cowling.

Speaking post-match following Saturday's 3-2 home win over Shefford Town & Campton, he said: "I don't mind going away. Obviously to have days like this at the club is good, not that we win too often when we play here at 3pm on a Saturday! It's normally a bit too lively.

Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling, who admitted to not minding travelling to face a new team in the next round, embraces hat-trick hero Shaun Avis at the full-time whistle on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

"It was a good crowd and Shefford have brought a lot with them and it's made a good atmosphere down here.

"It's the last 32 anyone you get is going to be good so roll on, we'll so who we get and we'll go and have a good crack at it.

"It would be nice to get someone from a different league, that's the only thing."

Lakenheath continued their historic run in the competition to be one of three Thurlow Nunn League sides left the in the fourth round draw. Wroxham have been drawn at home to either Walsall Wood or Anstey Nomads, while Fakenham Town will go to Newport Pagnell Town.

The fourth round winners, who will be just three victories from reaching a Wembley final, would be set to receive £1,875 in prize money. Losing teams will receive £600.

Rugby Town knocked out hosting Midland League Premier Division side Stourport Swifts at the weekend on penalties (5-4) following a 2-2 draw in Worcestershire to put them into the last 32 for the first time.

'The Valley' as they are known from a previous club name, have only lost one league game at their Butlin Road ground from seven, drawing two. They have won their last four league matches to be unbeaten in their last six in all competitions.

Cowling, who had been preparing for a penalty shootout before Saturday's stunning stoppage-time winner from Shaun Avis to complete the striker's hat-trick, spoke of his relief post-match, having led 2-0 at half-time.

Shaun Avis fires in Lakenheath's second goal against Shefford Town & Campton Picture: Mark Westley

"The bottom line is we're in the hat; that's all that matters at this stage," he said.

"We've taken a game we were so dominant in and so in control of and done our very, very best to throw it away.

"Avo has bailed us out at the end there but fair play to Shefford, it was a superb second half performance from them.

"They have come here with nothing to lose in the second half and given us real problems.

"In fairness to the players they've come out of that, they have managed to ride the storm and get their foot back on the ball.

Shaun Avis scored all three goals as Lakenheath overcame Shefford Town & Campton to progress to the last 32 of the Buildbase FA Vase Picture: Mark Westley

"We always tell Avo not to shoot from outside the box as he's terrible at it! I'm glad he ignores us. That is the second long-range one he has got this year."

Of being four wins from Wembley now, he said: "It's great for the club and where we've come from. We talk about this a lot but four years ago we were in the Kershaw (Cambridgeshire) League and now we're in the last 32 of a national competition, and that is just superb for this club and everything that has happened to it.

"There players deserve it. Some of the boys have been here with us since the beginning and this is what they signed up for and we sold. We're now living it and it's superb."