Ben Chenery believes Bury Town's performance in their 4-1 New Year's Day victory at AFC Sudbury perfectly replies to anyone harbouring doubts about their top-five credentials this season.

After taking just seven points from their last six Pitching In Isthmian League North Division matches, having drawn their last three, the Blues had travelled down the A134 in 11th place in the table and six points off the last play-off spot.

But the gap has now been halved to just three after cruising to take the derby spoils at The MEL Group Stadium with four first-half goals killing off the sixth-placed Yellows.

Max Maughn's 24th minute lob was quickly added to by Jake Chambers Shaw's low effort with another pair following in quick succession from Ross Crane's volley and a delightful Cemal Ramadan chip.

But the manner of the victory over their old local rivals did not take their manager by surprise.

"I thought we were excellent. I feel that result has been coming as we've been really good the last month or so," said Chenery.

"The game-plan worked perfectly well. I just felt we could hurt them in behind with runners.

"We can pass the ball well, we know that.

"I said to be ruthless in both boxes and I thought we were.

"We were looking forward to today as there was a lot of noise made about us in the league and (that) we're not quite clicking etcetera.

"It will come, I have always said that. We are playing well and we just haven't got the rub of the green.

"Today we didn't just get the rub of the green, we deserved it. We were better in every department and in the second half we managed the game.

"I thought we were excellent. To come away 4-0 at AFC Sudbury at their ground is a fantastic first-half performance and the second half was just about managing it and getting the three points."

The clinical side they displayed in the opening 45 minutes was something he always felt was going to start showing itself sooner or later.

He said: "We've worked so hard on it in training. We get in some really good areas in the 18-yard box and if you look at the statistics the amount of entries we have in the final third is great.

"It's about being ruthless. I said to the players that to be a mid-table team you can keep doing what we're doing.

"To be a top five team you've got to be ruthless in both boxes and I thought we were.

"I'm pleased for Cemal Ramadan as he hadn't scored in four, Max Maughn, Shawry, Craney's goal was superb and we've got to keep doing that.

"We have to enjoy today and then get ready for the game on Monday against Felixstowe."

Having drawn 1-1 at home to leaders Stowmarket Town - who won 5-0 at home to Coggeshall Town in front of a crowd of 677 today - he is now looking to achieve their new target from their festive matches when The Seasiders come to town in two days' time (1pm).

"We want to get seven from nine, it's what we do at Ram Meadow," he said.

"Look, it'll be a tough game against Felixstowe, a local derby again, they've been doing well. They beat Dereham away and it'll be another tough game."

Having drawn a bumper 1,314 crowd for their derby with Stowmarket last Monday, he is hoping they can get another big crowd in for the visit of Felixstowe.

"Let's hope so," he said. "What a great advert it (Stowmarket attendance) was for Step 4 football, especially in Suffolk. Let's hope we have the same on Monday.

"Thanks to everyone who has come and support us in these difficult times and we hope we have another big crowd on Monday."

Stuart Boardley's Felixstowe, who sit 12th in the table, saw Thursday's scheduled game at home to Maldon & Tiptree called off due to Covid cases in the Essex side's squad.

They were impressive 3-1 winners at Dereham Town on Monday.