While there is still one more match left to play, Needham Market capped a season of ups and downs by retaining the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup with a penalty shootout win over Leiston at Colchester United last night.

It meant the Marketmen retained the trophy they won the last time the competition was played back in 2020.

Here, manager Kevin Horlock reflects on that success alongside a campaign in which his team reached the quarter-finals of the Buildbase FA Trophy but came up short in their bid for the play-offs.

Needham will wrap up 2021/22 tomorrow when they play host to Pitching In Southern League Central Premier Division champions Banbury at Bloomfields (3pm).