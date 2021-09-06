King's Lynn Town's manager praised Brett McGavin after the on-loan Ipswich Town youngster rescued a dramatic point in the Vanarama National League at Eastleigh on Saturday.

The Bury St Edmunds-raised midfielder struck a stunning 85th minute free-kick to earn a point in Hampshire as the Linnets came from 2-0 and 3-2 down to go home with a share of the spoils with a 3-3 draw.

Manager Ian Culverhouse praised substitute McGavin's set-piece, saying: "I thought he was a bit too close to do that but pick that one out.

Brett McGavin after his tremendous free-kick Picture: Tim Smith

"He's showed some technique to get it over the wall and down from there so full credit to him.

"Brett is a talented lad and he's got fantastic technique as he's shown there. He will grow with the group."

McGavin, 21, has had to be patient before getting the chance to show his talents with the Norfolk club.

"I was delighted to see it go into the top corner," enthused the youngster.

"It's a good way to score a goal. It's always nice when it goes in from a dead-ball situation.

"Whenever you score late on to get a point it is really positive and in a way it feels like a win.

"I've only been here a week now but I already feel really settled in."

It was also a good day for another Ipswich Town loanee as Tyrese Osbourne netted AFC Sudbury a late winner in the Emirates FA Cup at Potton United.

Read more: FA Cup draw throws up Suffolk derby

Read more: All the latest Ipswich Town news

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds