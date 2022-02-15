Five of tonight's scheduled seven Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup second round ties have now been postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

Bury Town had been due to host Felixstowe & Walton United in a quick reunion following last Tuesday's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division encounter between the sides, which the visitors won 3-1.

However, following an inspection of the playing surface at the Atalian Servest Stadium, the encounter has been called off.

It is the second time this year a meeting between Bury and Felixstowe has been postponed, with Blues chairman Russell Ward hopeful at the time that the discovery of a storm-drain issue would help to quell future issues.

Also falling victim to today's sustained wet weather is the meeting between Haverhill Rovers and fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Woodbridge Town.

Rovers have confirmed the tie will be rescheduled for a later date in due course.

The latest to fall victim to a waterlogged pitch is Stowmarket Town's showpiece clash with an Ipswich Town XI.

Stowmarket chairman Neil Sharp has revealed he has had Parker's Pitches – who maintain the surface – down at Greens Meadow twice today in a bid to try and avoid a call-off.

But sadly, that battle has now been lost, following a 3:15pm inspection.

The same fate has also now fallen on Leiston's bid to host lower-league Brantham Athletic and also Hadleigh United's all Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division home tie with Lakenheath, with new dates for all to be confirmed in due course.

Meanwhile, FA Trophy quarter-finalists Needham Market are set to begin their defence of the 2021 competition at home to Walsham-le-Willows tomorrow evening (7.45pm).

Suffolk Premier Cup second round ties (Tuesday, February 15): Haverhill Rovers P-P Woodbridge Town, AFC Sudbury v Mildenhall Town, Leiston P-P Brantham Athletic, Hadleigh P-P Lakenheath, Stowmarket P-P Ipswich Town XI, Kirkley & Pakefield v Long Melford, Bury Town P-P Felixstowe & Walton United.

Wednesday, February 16: Needham Market v Walsham-le-Willows