Thetford Town player-manager Matt Morton is hopeful the addition of Bury Town's Dan Gilchrist can make a big difference in their battle to avoid the drop.

The Brecklanders go into this afternoon's home game with Fakenham Town (3pm) with just two points separating them from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division's bottom two.

They have lost their last four league matches, the latest of which was a 3-1 defeat at title-chasing Mildenhall Town on January 15.

Dan Gilchrist scored scored three goals for AFC Sudbury earlier this season and has now joined Thetford Town on dual registration from Bury Town Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

On Tuesday they were thrashed 7-1 at Wroxham in the Ashtons Legal Norfolk Senior Cup third round. It was a game that saw now dual registered Gilchrist, a summer signing at AFC Sudbury before joining divisional rivals Bury in December, make his Thetford debut.

And Morton believes the player who has plenty of higher-level experience, having also played for the likes of of Canvey Island, Great Wakering Rovers, Barking and Hullbridge Sports, is just what they need to reward some encouraging displays.

Soeaking ahead of Tuesday's game, he told SuffolkNews: "We are on a poor run of results right now but the spirit is good and, aside from the Haverhill game which was very disappointing, our performances are also good.

Dan Gilchrist (left) was among the new additions revealed by AFC Sudbury following Rick Andrews and Angelo Harrop taking over in late June Picture: Steve Screech/AFC Sudbury

"It’s been small margins even against the top sides but we are very well aware of what needs to be done and one of those things is to add a different type of player or two into this young, talented and improving group of players.

"John (Taylor, assistant manager) and I have a good relationship with Bury Town and Chenners (manager Ben Chenery).

"John goes back with him a long way so when they were talking about some of the things we felt we were missing Chenners recommended Dan to us.

"We hope with an opportunity Dan can prove to be one of the key components we need to turn performances into points."

Thetford Town, who lost 2-1 at Haverhill Rovers on January 3, have struggled for goals this season but Matt Morton hopes Dan Gilchrist's arrival can help change that Picture: Mecha Morton

He added: "I’d like to thank Chenners and Bury Town for their assistance in the deal and welcome Dan to the club."

Gilchrist made 12 appearances for AFC Sudbury, scoring three goals, while he has been restricted to just three goalless substitute outings since joining Bury.

Meanwhile, his parent club Bury Town host fourth-placed Dereham Town this afternoon (3pm) desperate to improve a worrying run of just one win from their last eight matches which has left them 12th in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table.

Although they go into the game nine points adrift of the final play-off spot, Chenery's side do hold a couple of games in hand on current fifth-placed Grays Athletic and Dereham, though the latter are 12 points better off.

Striker Cemal Radmadan says he is aware they must get on a winning run again now though if their play-off hopes are not to be extinguished.