Bury Town’s management team of Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove were able to draw ‘plenty of positives’ from Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Brightlingsea Regent but admitted their side must find a way of eradicating mistakes.

The Blues had been well on top on their return to Pitching In Isthmian League North Division action in midweek until a mad seven-minute spell at the end of the first half saw them surrender possession cheaply in their own half to devastating effect.

Manny Ogunride ran through to score the R’s first in the 41st minute when captain Ollie Fenn’s pass went astray before a similar incident led to Kojo Apenteng being gifted the ball and doubling the visitors’ advantage in the third minute of stoppage-time.

Bury Town manager Cole Skuse (right) and assistant Paul Musgrove on the touchline at Ram Meadow Picture: Mecha Morton

Olie Yun slammed home an Ed Upson corner that caused havoc in the Brightlingsea defence in the 86th minute but it proved to be too little, too late on this occasion – unlike in their last home game against Gorleston when they came up with a 97th minute salvo in a 2-2 draw.

It saw Skuse’s side fall to back-to-back league defeats for the first time in his Blues tenure, leaving them 13th in the table after eight matches, while the R’s, relegated into the division, moved up a spot to sixth.

But although they were quick to recognise where things went wrong for their side, the Bury management team were able to extract out the positives.

Bury Town captain Ollie Fenn was involved in two sloppy passages of play at the back that led to Brightlingsea Regent scoring their goals Picture: Neil Dady/Bury Town FC

Manager Skuse, whose side had lost their previous match a week ago Saturday 6-1 at Heybridge Swifts, said: “Again we sort of unravelled ourselves as a group, that’s myself included, ultimately with a little bit of naivety in decision-making really.

“But to take it back a few steps, first and foremost our energy, desire and commitment to the cause this evening is a huge positive. I thought the lads had a real bounce and spring in their step.

“After getting to grips with the game in the first two to three minutes we nullified them to the point where they were getting a bit agitated both on the field and off the field.

“We played some real good stuff, it’s just that last little bit.

Ed Upson looks to bypass a Brightlingsea defender with a pass in front of Cole Skuse and the Bury Town bench in the 2-1 home defeat to Brightlingsea Regent Picture: Neil Dady/Bury Town FC

“As a group, whilst you’re on top in that manner you need to be capitalising on that, getting one, two, three ahead. (If you don’t) Ultimately you can unravel yourself in a split second, as quick as that, and you can find yourself one down.

“Then another little bit of naivety and another bad decision and then you find yourself two down and it’s a real tough one after that.

“Even the second half we nullified them to nay on no shots on target.

Bury Town substitute Ethan Flack looks to beat his man down the wing against Brightlingsea Picture: Neil Dady/Bury Town FC

“We’ve dominated the game but then they’ve got something to hold onto. They’ve got that desire and inner-belief that they’ve got the two-goal lead and they can hold onto it.

“We ultimately didn’t have enough.

“The goal came just a little bit too late for us today to go on and try and get another one.”

He added: "I keep saying it to them that I love them as a group, they're a great group and they've been brilliant for us since we've come in. And I know it's the easy thing to say from the sidelines and no-one ever intends to make a mistake or a bad decision but they need to eradicate as many of them as they can.

"You can't keep finding yourself 2-0 down and trying to chase a game and chase a game. You can only do so much as a group, you can't keep giving yourself an uphill challenge."

Assistant manager Musgrove was pleased with the reaction to their 6-1 defeat but also re-iterated that the individual errors were the telling factor that they must iron out to get their just rewards as a side.

"There were loads of positives,” he said.

“We haven't played since the Heybridge game and the reaction and energy was bang on. But like we said, individual errors cost us and that's ultimately what we've got to eradicate.

"But you can't fault that (performance) as I think there was elements of really good play that got us into the final third and that little bit of execution again needs to be worked on and thought about. But ultimately we're not far away."

Skuse agred with that sentiment, saying: “We're not that far away from being a really, really good side."

He confirmed striker Darren Mills, who had been the hero coming off the bench in their 2-2 draw with Gorleston where he scored the dramatic last-gasp equaliser, had not been fit to enter the fray, despite being sat on the substitutes bench on Tuesday.

"He struggled in the warm-up. During the warm-up he aggravated an injury he thought he would be okay with and he wasn't fit enough to go on the pitch,” he said.

Bury Town turn their attention away from the league this Saturday with a trip to higher-league Billericay Town in the first round proper of the Isuzu FA Trophy (3pm).