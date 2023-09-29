Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock takes his in-form side into tomorrow’s third qualifying round Emirates FA Cup tie at Vanarama National League North outfit Peterborough Sports (3pm) ‘pretty confident’ they can cause another famous upset.

There appears to be plenty of hunger to emulate last season's historic run to the first round proper - which saw Needham bow out 2-0 at League One Burton Albion - ahead of their trip across the border into Cambridgeshire.

Kevin Horlock’s side, Suffolk’s last non-league side left in this season’s competition, last faced tomorrow's opposition ahead of them being promoted out of their Pitching In Southern League Premier Central via the play-offs in 2021/22. Having drawn 1-1 in Suffolk in January, 2022, Needham lost 3-0 at PIMS Park in March.

Luke Ingram celebrates his first-half brace against AFC Telford United Picture: Ben Pooley

But the Marketmen head into the away tie buoyed by being unbeaten in their last 11 games in both the FA Cup and league, winning eight and drawing three. They have kept eight clean sheets in those games.

Horlock said of the tie: "It's massive for the football club, we had a really nice experience last year and we want to emulate that.

“It's tough, we're underdogs, there's no doubt about that, but we're pretty confident at the minute, we're in good form, we'll go there thinking we've got chance."

Needham Market manager Kevin HorlockPicture: Ben Pooley

He added: “I just want the lads to turn up and show how good they are and show what a good team they are, how together they are, and play with a smile on their face, if they do that they have a chance!"

Higher-league Sports currently sit in 23rd place in their Step 2 division with eight points from 10 games, while Horlock's side moved to second in the Southern League Premier Central following Tuesday night's 6-1 win over 21st placed St Ives Town.

Braces from Luke Ingram (12', 47') and Kyle Hammond (16', 37') were added to by goals from Keiran Morphew (56') and Tevan Allen (61') to sweep aside their opponents.

"I know six goals are always going to get highlighted and rightly so - there was some really good technical goals tonight and not just the finishes, I mean the build-up play that we've worked on, but the defence give us that opportunity to go win games,” said Horlock.

A delighted Luke Ingram, left, wheels away in celebration on Saturday Picture: Ben Pooley

“I know we've conceded tonight, but we've not conceded - aside from the first game of the season - hardly conceded any goals. That gives you a chance and that comes from Marco (Marcus Garnham), the back four, the midfield is working hard, up front the wide players are working hard, and it gives you that platform to go on and be able to win games. And sometimes when you get it right in the final third you end up winning comfortably like we have done tonight.

Horlock, though, is keen to keep pushing his squad to keep improving further.

“I'll always strive for more, we'll keep working, keep demanding more of the lads, because I've said to them they're good players,” said the Needham Market manager.

“I've got good players at this football club. It's about coming together collectively and demanding off each other, and seeing where we can go."

Horlock's side, who have now won their last three games in all competitions, travelled to AFC Telford United on Saturday and ran out 2-0 winners, having quickly asserted their control on the game - restricting the home side to very few clear cut opportunities.

Luke Ingram struck at either end of the first-half to record a memorable victory for Horlock's side, and he added afterwards: “We're winning games and doing well, obviously Ingers' (Ingham’s) strike going top bins gives us that extra spring in our step.

“Obviously getting the second just before half-time didn't make it comfortable, because they tried to put bodies forward, but we weathered it well and I thought we were brilliant."

Meanwhile, midfielder Byron Lawrence has played three times for the club's Under-23s team - who sit 14th in the Thurlow Nunn First Division North having overcome a horrific double leg break suffered in November 2021.