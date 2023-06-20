Bury Town have pulled off a transfer coup with the addition of former Ipswich Town FA Youth Cup winner and Yeovil Town promotion winner Ed Upson as Cole Skuse’s seventh summer signing.

The 33-year-old left the professional game aged 32 last summer, switching fourth tier Newport County for eighth tier (Step 4) Stowmarket Town, telling SuffolkNews it was about prioritising his family life.

Upson, who famously scored the winning goal in the 2005 FA Youth Cup final for Ipswich Town against Gareth Bale and The Walcott’s Southampton aged 15, signed a two-year contract at the Old Gold & Blacks.

Former professional Ed Upson has signed a two-year contract with Bury Town to become Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove's seventh signing of the summer Picture: Bury Town FC

He had an impressive 2022/23 at Greens Meadow, making 42 appearances and scoring 11 goals as he was moved part-way through the campaign into a number 10 role. He helped the side reach the Suffolk Premier Cup final in which he scored at Ram Meadow ahead of a penalty shootout defeat to holders Needham Market.

His performances also saw him named in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Team of the Year.

But following the donations from Stow’s backer Tom Morley stopping completely as he cut ties with the club, the Greens Meadow outfit were no longer able to afford him and came to an agreement to settle his contract.

It is understood he has taken a significant pay cut to re-join his former Stowmarket manager Paul Musgrove at his home-town club with the lure of playing for former Ipswich professional Cole Skuse, who the former is assistant manager to, another attraction.

Having signed the 33-year-old who started learning his trade in the Bury St Edmunds school colours of Westgate Primary School, before going on to represent Horringer Court Middle School and King Edward VI School, Skuse said: “We were alerted to Ed’s availability following his decision to leave Stowmarket and we were keen to bring him to the club and we are delighted that he has agreed to join us.

“He has an excellent playing career in professional football behind him and I know from what I have been told that he was a stand-out player in this division last season.”

He added: “We were not sure if a deal could be possible but everyone has worked hard to make it happen and we are excited to have another quality player with us for what is a fresh start.”

Assistant manager Musgrove, who signed Upson while at Stowmarket last season, said “Ed’s experience and calibre in football needs no introduction and we are delighted to get him to his home-town club.

“I worked with Ed last season and he was a model professional on and off the pitch and led by example with his attention to detail.

“His ability to take on in-game information is excellent and this will be a big benefit to the rest of the team and for us as a management team.

“He is a Bury lad as with all his family and they will all be welcome at the club for what we all hope will be a successful season.”

