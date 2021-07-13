Thetford-based Quevin Castro has secured himself a professional deal at West Bromwich Albion.

The attacking midfielder has had trials with a number of top clubs during the last 18 months or so, including spending time with the likes of Ipswich Town, Arsenal and Champions League winners Chelsea.

However, having been with the Baggies in recent weeks, the former Thetford Academy pupil has signed a two-year contract at The Hawthorns, with the option of a further 12 months.

Quevin Castro has signed for West Bromwich Albion. Picture: Mark Westley

A statement on the West Brom website read: "The 19-year-old Portuguese youngster, who turns 20 in August, is an energetic and powerful central midfielder."

The move to the Midlands comes about after a period spent with a handful of non-league clubs in Suffolk and over the border in Norfolk.

He played under Danny White at Thetford Town before going on to turn out for the likes of Mildenhall Town, Bury Town and most recently Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side Norwich CBS alongside his brother Valter Rocha.

His former boss White recently said of Castro to Suffolk News: “First and foremost he is so dedicated and committed. He trains constantly and his attitude is first-class – he just wants a break.

"But the problem with that is obviously you’ve got all these professional clubs where lads are getting released and you don’t really see them getting into the big clubs or even falling down the leagues.

“I personally think he has got all the potential in the world. If he gets with some world-class coaches and they work on him then he could become a very, very good talent. And I expect him to play high anyway."

West Brom, who were relegated from the Premier League last term, begin their Championship campaign on Friday, August 6 away at AFC Bournemouth.

