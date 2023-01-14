The overnight rain has led to a number of today's non-league fixtures across Steps 3-6 being postponed while others are set to go ahead.

Bury Town's home game with Wroxham in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division is among those being called off following a morning pitch inspection.

The Ram Meadow club were set to host a pre-match meal ahead of the fixture which is now also off.

Bury Town's pitch, seen during flooding in 2020, has been declared waterlogged ahead of the visit of Wroxham Picture: Mark Westley

Bury's commercial manager Stephen Jarrold said he is hoping it will take place ahead of next Saturday's home game with Brentwood Town instead.

In the same division, the Suffolk derby between hosting Stowmarket Town and Lowestoft Town is set to go ahead following a pitch inspection at Greens Meadow.

But Felixstowe & Walton United's trip to Lowestoft's Crown Meadow ground to face Gorleston has been postponed.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Woodbridge Town's home game with leaders Thetford Town and Hadleigh United's trip to Whitton United have both been called off.

But Walsham-le-Willows' pitch has been declared fit to host basement side Haverhill Rovers while Norwich United have confirmed they are set to go ahead with the visit of Ipswich Wanderers.

Second-placed Harleston Town will no longer host Kirkley & Pakefield though.

In the First Division North, Diss Town, hosting Needham Market Reserves, and Haverhill Borough, at home to FC Parson Drove on the 3G pitch, have both decared their matches are set to go ahead.

Elsewhere, Leiston are flying the flag for Suffolk in the Buildbase FA Trophy last 16 at Isuzu National League opponents Aldershot Town with Blues join manager Chris Wiggins hoping to take advantage of a 'free hit'.

GAMES OFF (as of 11.20am):

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division:

Bury Town vs Wroxham

Gorleston vs Felixstowe & Walton United

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division:

Woodbridge Town vs Thetford Town

Whitton United vs Hadleigh United

Harleston Town vs Kirkley & Pakefield

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North:

Leiston Reserves vs Heacham