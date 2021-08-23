The details for the first qualifying round of this season's Emirates FA Cup have been released this afternoon – with Step 3 clubs entering the competition.

For Needham Market, they will be up against familiar opposition in the form of St Ives Town.

The two sides met in the league just last week and played out a 1-1 draw at Bloomfields – which will also be the venue for this tie.

The draw for the first qualifying round of the FA Cup has taken place. Picture: The FA

Meanwhile, league rivals Leiston have been drawn at home against Brightlingsea Regent, while Lowestoft Town travel into Hertfordshire to take on Bishop's Stortford.

A Cemal Ramadan goal was enough for Bury Town to see off Fakenham Town in the previous round on Saturday – and the Blues' reward is a home tie against another lower-league side – this time Norwich United, who knocked out Newmarket Town at the weekend.

AFC Sudbury – 2-1 winners at Cockfosters in the preliminary round – will head to Walsham-le-Willows' conquerors Potton United, with Stowmarket Town welcoming Potters Bar Town to Greens Meadow and Felixstowe & Walton United taking on Great Wakering Rovers on the Suffolk coast.

Fellow Step 4 outfit Soham Town Rangers will have to come through a replay tomorrow night following Saturday's thrilling 3-3 draw with Corby Town. Should the Greens prevail at Julius Martin Lane, they will play host to Hendon in the next round.

Step 5 side Kirkley & Pakefield, who triumphed 1-0 over Northampton On Chenecks, will take on the winners of Little Oakley versus Hertford Town.

As for Mildenhall Town, if they can overcome Yaxley in a replay on Tuesday evening, they will head to Step 3 side Royston Town.

Ties to be played on Saturday, September 4 – winning sides to receive £2,250.

First qualifying round draw

Bury Town v Norwich United

Stowmarket Town v Potters Bar Town

Felixstowe & Walton United v Great Wakering Rovers

Little Oakley or Hertford Town v Kirkley & Pakefield

Potton United v AFC Sudbury

Royston Town v Yaxley or Mildenhall Town

Corby Town or Soham Town Rangers v Hendon

Leiston v Brightlingsea Regent

Needham Market v St Ives Town

Bishop's Stortford v Lowestoft Town

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news