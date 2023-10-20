Bury St Edmunds head coach Jacob Ford was pleased to see his patched up side come through their last game before a pre-winter break with a 45-31 scoreline at Wimbledon to celebrate their first away win of the new National League 2 East season.

Going into the fixture in south west London off the back of their opening six fixtures he revealed a number of his team had been playing with issues he is hoping the two blank game weekends that now follow will help to iron out.

“It was good to get through that game. To be honest we were pretty cooked, the first block has hit us pretty hard with the physicality leaving us with some niggles and some injuries here and there,” he said.

“I think the pleasing thing for me was we got through the game and get the result.

“It probably wasn’t our best performance but where we were health-wise as a squad, I was pretty happy to get that win and now we can have a well-earned week off and we’ll get back to training next week.”

Bury’s early pressure saw them benefit from a penalty try before a George Grigg-Pettitt score, converted by Ben Penfold, doubled their advantage.

After Jack Renville struck back for the hosts with a converted effort Will Attfield touched down for another five points for the visitors for 19-7.

But the Dons breached Bury’s backline for two quick tries for Tomasz Pozniak to level heading into the interval.

However, the Wolfpack reclaimed their two try advantage through a rapid double of their own from Ruaraidh Williams.

Wimbledon’s George Brosch struck back before the hosts’ chances were dealt a blow when Finn Hunt was sent off shortly past the hour mark.

A catch and drive move saw Finn McCartney quickly punish them with another try.

Brosch scored again for the Dons inside the final six minutes but it was too little, too late to affect the outcome or lead them towards a losing bonus point.

Their first away win in three attempts leaves Bury fifth in the table heading into the planned break for the Rugby World Cup’s concluding matches to be enjoyed.

And Bury’s Ford is set to do just that tomorrow, having travelled to France to watch his brother George in action for England as they take on reigning champions South Africa in the Stade de France (8pm).

“I’m looking forward to the semi-final, it’s worked out perfect for me.

“It’s going to be a tough game, the South Africans are incredibly physical and a big set-piece based team.

“England are going to be up against it there but they’re two very similar styles of rugby, and when you put that together it should be a close game.”

While the men’s first XV are now not in action until hosting Worthing on November 4, Bury St Edmunds Women return to action after a free weekend on Sunday when they make the short trip to Shelford.

Liam Leeson’s side are still looking for their first win of the campaign, with just two points from three matches leaving them bottom.