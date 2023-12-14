Walsham-le-Willows joint boss Ian Hubbard has stated his squad will ‘keep believing’ after they progressed to the fourth round of the Isuzu FA Vase for the first time in the club’s history to become the only Suffolk side remaining in the last 32.

The Willows knocked out Essex Senior League Premier Division outfit White Ensign 3-2 at The Morrish Stadium on Saturday thanks to goals from Jack Brame, Harvey Hubbard and Charlie Iglesias, in a match played in torrid and windy conditions (see page 30).

As the squad and coaching staff descended on the clubhouse at the end of the game, the atmosphere in the building was second to none.

Walsham-le-Willows progressed to the fourth round of the FA Vase for the first time in the club’s history Picture: Richard Marsham

Hundreds of people gathered around to celebrate the phenomenal achievements of Hubbard and Chay Budd’s history-making side.

“It’s just amazing really. I’ve been involved with the club for a number of years and it’s just fantastic. You look at the clubhouse and it’s completely buzzing,” said Hubbard.

“It’s fantastic for everyone involved. Not just the players or ourselves but for the people in that bar. There are loyal supporters here that support us on rainy and windy days – they’re always there for us so it’s for them as well.

Scott Chaplin in action against White Ensign Picture: Richard Marsham

“Whoever we play in the next round it’s going to be a tough game. We’ve now won five games in this competition against sides at our level, whichever side we play is going to have done the same.

“I’m just really pleased to be a part of this group of players, the squad we’ve got here and we just keep believing.”

The Willows will either face Tilbury or Saffron Walden Town in the next round which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 13.

The two sides from the Essex Senior League Premier Division are set to meet tomorrow as their fixture on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Jack Brame wheels away in celebration after giving Walsham-le-Willows the lead Picture: Richard Marsham

Hubbard recalled someone telling him a few months that it is great to have a run in the Vase. The Willows joint-boss then took a deep breath and said: “But when you’re in it in January, that’s when it gets serious.

“I’m pleased for a lot of players. Charlie Iglesias came on for Jack (Brame). In the last two games he’s hit the post twice, he came on again and hit the post which could have won it.

“And then to get the winning goal it was a brilliant effort from him.

Joint Walsham boss Ian Hubbard has stated that his side will ‘keep believing’ in the Isuzu FA Vase Picture: Mark Bullimore

“In the first half we came out of the blocks really well. In the first 10 minutes we were superb and should have got another goal or two.

“But, to be fair them, the wind got up and they played the conditions a bit better than us to be honest.

“In the middle part of the second half we made changes with a couple of boys that had calf injuries due to the heavy pitch.

WLW 🔴 1-0 ⚪️ WE



It was a quick start for the Willows (52 seconds to be exact) as Jack Brame turns on the ball and unleashes a electric strike in the top corner.



Scorer - @Jackbrame9 pic.twitter.com/b66m7uBbiY — Walsham Le Willows Fc (@Walsham_Warbler) December 10, 2023

“The substitutes came on and at that point I felt like we were in control. We went 3-1 up and deservedly so.

“When we got the third goal, Nigel Brame (coach) told me to calm down. He said ‘you’ve won it’.

“I said ‘Nige, until that whistle goes, you’ve won nothing’.”

The Willows will look to take their high spirits back into their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign, but they are not in action this weekend as their next fixture comes away at current table-toppers Mildenhall Town on Saturday, December 23 (3pm).