Walsham-le-Willows have punched above their weight all season long – and now the challenge is for them to do it one final time.

Last weekend they hit the road for the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division play-off semi-finals to face a Fakenham Town side that was no doubt still harbouring disappointment from being cruelly denied the league title on goal difference a few days earlier.

And Walsham inflicted more pain with a 1-0 victory at Clipbush Park to set up a winner-takes-all clash away at Downham Town on Sunday (3pm).

Walsham-le-Willows are one game away from promotion to Step 4 Picture: Mecha Morton

Given that the home side finished two places and eight points better off during their regulation season, Ian Hubbard and Chay Budd’s side will probably be the underdogs in the eyes of a lot of people once again.

But with an historic promotion to Step 4 firmly in their sights, that suits Walsham down to the ground.

Joint boss Hubbard said: “We went to Fakenham as underdogs. The league doesn’t lie – they’re one of the best sides in the division and they probably feel a little wronged that they didn’t win the league.

“But we played well and deserved to win the game. I was so pleased with how we went about it and their management group said afterwards that we were the better team.

“To think we’re one game away from promotion now, that’s pretty unbelievable.

“When Chay and I took over the club, we were struggling for results a little bit. There’s been a bit of a rebuild, to the point where I believe that if we had the squad we’ve got now for the whole season, we could have been challenging to win it.

“We know we’re a small club compared to some of the others and maybe we’re punching above our weight, but we’re confident we can match anyone on our day.

“It will be tough against Downham. They’ve had a great season and they’ve become a real force in our league. I can’t see anything other than a tight game.”

The victory at Fakenham was sealed thanks to a goal from top scorer Reon Huckvale.

As has often been the case this term, the young forward had to settle for a place among the substitutes before coming on to make his telling impact.

And that is a tactic that has paid dividends throughout the campaign, with Huckvale the team’s leading marksman with 18 goals.

Hubbard added: “Reon was one of the first signings we made when we took over.

“He was raw, but you could see he had something about him and he spent a year in our under-23s getting experience of playing every week.

“He’s maybe not started lots of games this season, but he’s been vital – just like he was on Saturday.

“We’ve got lots of good players in attacking areas, and Reon is certainly one you’d back to make an impact for however long he is on the pitch.”