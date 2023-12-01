Walsham-le-Willows joint manager Ian Hubbard wants his side to rise to the occasion of creating more club history when they host White Ensign in the last 64 of the Isuzu FA Vase tomorrow (3pm).

The Willows go into the third round proper tie having already seen off four teams in the competition that culminates in a Wembley final in Dereham Town (4-3 penalties), Mulbarton Wanderers (3-1), Lakenheath (3-1) and Eynesbury Rovers (4-0).

The last three ties have all come away from home with the big victory at Eynesbury in Cambridgeshire on November 11 seeing them make it an outright club record run.

Walsham-le-Willows team managers Chay Budd (left) and Ian Hubbard Picture: Mark Bullimore

And Hubbard is keen to see them keep the feelgood factor going in front of what he hopes will be a bumper crowd at The Morrish Stadium tomorrow against their equivalent-level Essex Senior League Premier Division opponents travelling from Southend.

“It is massive,” he said. “There is a massive buzz around the club at the minute, everyone is talking about it and quite rightly so.

"It's nice to enjoy these times in football when you get the chance as you do not always get that chance.

Walsham’s Ethan Garcia scores in the first round proper victory at Lakenheath Picture: Mark Westley

“We've obviously beaten four decent sides so far and on Saturday, if we're on form, it's another winnable game, though we won't be taking them lightly.

"I went and watched them when they played Halstead (3-2 home defeat) and they're on a decent run themselves. I think they've lost three in their last 11 in all competitions.

"They're a side a bit similar to us, sitting 14th in the league.

"They were leading Halstead with 10 minutes to go and I think they should probably have won on the night but conceded two very late goals.

"They're a decent side and we’ve got a tough test but if we're at our best I think we've got a really good chance."

Walsham go into the clash off the back of a morale-boosting 4-1 home win against winless Long Melford on Saturday to leave them 13th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table.

Sam Nunn’s close-range opener was followed by a fine volley from Jack Brame heading into half-time.

Charlie Norman then helped himself to two goals to double their lead before the visitors pulled one back late on.

Hubbard said: "We're on a bit of a good run of form at the minute and it's always good to get into a big cup game on the back of a decent result which it was.

"To be fair we were disappointed to concede in the end. We were comfortable at 4-0.

"It's a positive result and on the back of a decent 0-0 result away at Ely as well where we were disappointed not to come away with all three points.”

The Willows were training twice this week in preparation for the game with a late decision set to be made on central midfielder Matt Glover after he missed last weekend with a knee issue.

Hubbard said: "Matty has been a massive player for us this year. He was excellent in the last round so he would be missed but the players that are waiting to come in are equally looking as good to get their chance."