Jacob Ford has been reunited with another of his Loughborough University players at Bury St Edmunds with Ampthill hooker Austin Wallace have signed a loan agreement with Bury St Edmunds in time for today's departure to Barnstaple.

It means the Wolfpack made the long trip to north Devon bidding to register their first trio of victories under head coach and director of rugby Ford with the potential to hand out two debuts tomorrow.

Utility back Will Attfield, who has tasted professional life with England Academy and Richmond, has been training with the Suffolk club for the past few weeks before being put in.

Will Attfield, pictured at his first training session with Bury St Edmunds alongside head coach Jacob Ford, is set to link up with former Loughborough team-mate Austin Wallace Picture: BSE Rugby

But he is set to be joined among the replacements by Wallace, a player he will no doubt know well from his time at Loughborough. The hooker has joined on loan from Championship outfit Ampthill on what is described as a 'week by week' agreement.

Ford said: “I’ve got a good relationship with Austin because I coached him at Loughborough so it is nice to get someone involved who is a Championship player but he knows a lot of the lads at the club.

“It is nice to get him in the mix and it gives us some extra depth.”

Charlie Reed kicks the winning penalty for Bury St Edmunds at home to Dings Crusaders Picture: Mark Westley

A last-minute penalty from Charlie Reed against Dings Crusaders last weekend saw Bury claim a 20-19 victory to head to a struggling Barnstaple side tomorrow bidding for a third straight win (2pm).

The Wolfpack held a 14-6 lead at half-time at the Greene King IPA Haberden, following converted tries from Will Affleck and Ben Cooper.

But ill-discipline, with Bury being shown two yellow cards, was punished as the Bristol-based side slotted over three penalties and used one to kick to the corner for a catch-and-drive try for a 19-17 lead.

A tense finish eventually saw Reed nail a defining shot at the posts to maintain their 10th place position in the National League 2 South table.

Ben Cooper managed to get through this defensive line to score a try for Bury on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

Despite it not having been the performance he had gone into the game hoping to deliver for another big home crowd, Ford was pleased with the character they showed to get the result.

“It was a closer game than it should have been,” he said.

“One or two things didn’t quite go go our way and then it became one of those games where we didn’t have the confidence.

Chris Bolton was sent to the sin bin along with Yasin Browne in separate occasions in the second half of Bury's game with Dings Picture: Mark Westley

“You then get a feeling about 10 minutes into the second half that it’s going to be one of those games that you are just going to have to find a way to win.

“We managed to do that so I was pretty happy with that.”

Former Bedford Blues prop Camilo Parilli-Ocampo now has another higher-level experienced team-mate to help the forward pack at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club Picture: Mark Westley

Having restricted their opponents to just a single try, he was also pleased with what they showed from a defensive point-of-view once again.

He said: “Ever since we came back after Christmas we have been focusing on our defence and we have looked hard to break down and hard to beat. We went 20 phases and then 13 before that without conceding a penalty or points in the first half.

“We are tough to break down and we need that to beat the bigger and better teams.

“I’ve been pretty impressed with that and I want that to keep going and get better this week.”

Barnstaple have lost their last nine matches to sit second bottom but Ford will not be expecting an easy ride in Devon.

“Barnstaple is a tough place to go down to,” he said. “They have good support and we will have to be at our best defensively to win the game.

“They ran Esher (joint leaders) close at home which shows they’re a competitive team.”