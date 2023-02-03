After suffering late heartbreak at second-placed Worthing, Jacob Ford is looking for his Bury St Edmunds side to build on a pleasing performance when Guernsey visit for a re-arranged fixture with a lunchtime kick-off tomorrow (1pm).

The Wolfpack had found themselves harshly trailing 17-0 at the interval in west Sussex on Saturday but stormed back on the scoreboard to level within 16 minutes of the second half.

After Ruaraidh Williams and Patrick Robinson’s close-range converted tries were added to by Charlie Reed’s penalty they then came back from Frank Taggart’s hat-trick try through Matt Bursey.

Captain Matt Bursey was among the try-scorers at Worthing and is set to lead the team out tomorrow Picture: Mecha Morton

But looking to win the game they went from 22-22 to losing 29-22 with an overtime converted try from Will Rigelsford to leave Ford’s side with just a losing bonus point.

“It was a great performance we just did not quite get the result,” said the club’s head coach and director of rugby.

“We didn’t deserve to be 17-0 down at half-time, we got over the line twice in the first half and a couple of opportunities we didn’t take.

Ben Kelland is set to return to first-team action tomorrow following a long-term knee injury Picture: Mecha Morton

“In the second half we started executing and had a good run of scoring some points.

“So I think the performance was there. We went away from home and dominated possession with 63 per cent.

“We had half of their ruck speed so we created more opportunities, we just didn’t quite finish them off and weren’t quite as ruthless as they were. We definitely deserved a draw, if not a win, but we ended up losing.

“The mindset of us wanting to win and leaving everything out there though was excellent.”

It ended Bury’s winning start to 2023, with two victories, and continued their poor run of results in close contests against Worthing.

Ford’s side remain eighth in the table but now 11 points off the fourth position they are targeting with a game in hand on current occupiers Barnes.

Guernsey will arrive in Suffolk tomorrow on the back of a pair of victories that sees them one place and four points below Bury in the table, albeit with the Channel Islanders having played two games more.

Ford said: “We are really keen as a squad that we really want to get out there and prove a point after not quite getting the result last week.

“Guernsey have always got a fantastic set piece, a good lineout and scrum and driving maul.

“So if we can stop that and compete in that area then hopefully we can take a bit of confidence away from them.

“If we don’t do that then it could be a long day.

“But I think the majority of it is just continuing to play our way and they will have to adapt to us and the speed we are trying to put on the game.”

Forward Ben Kelland is set to be named on the bench after making his return with the seconds in recent weeks, following requiring surgery on his knee.

l Bury St Edmunds II were 31-12 winners at home to Diss last Saturday, leaving them third in Counties 1 Eastern Counties ahead of going to West Norfolk.

l The club’s Colts side have been handed a home quarter-final draw in the National Under-18 Cup against Westcliff that is set to take place next Sunday with a kick-off yet to be confirmed.

l Fourth-placed Bury St Edmunds Foxes are due to return to action in Women’s Championship Midlands 2 leaders Buckingham Swans on Sunday.

l Meanwhile, the club has announced former England and British Lions winger John Bentley will be the guest speaker for a special pre-match meal ahead of the Wolfpack’s final home game of the season, against Henley Hawks on April 22.