Bury St Edmunds head coach Jacob Ford was relieved to see his side end a seven-game losing run with a 19-14 home win against Westcombe Park but admitted it should have been a more comfortable scoreline.

The Wolfpack had led 19-0 at half-time on Saturday in National League 2 East after tries from Ben Cooper, Levi Roper and George Grigg-Pettittt, the latter two converted by Ben Penfold.

But they failed to add further points in an error-strewn and scrappy second half which saw the visitors come within three points with tries from Daniel Shergold and Nicholas Cook to set up a nervy last few minutes.

Ben Cooper managed to get over for Bury St Edmunds’ first try against Westcombe Park Picture: Mark Westley

"I think it was a game where we always felt in control in terms of having good opportunities and dominating possession,” said Ford.

"We made quite a few errors in the first half, especially on the edges, which we're not used to doing, but having said that we still got a 19-0 lead.

"In the second half we had three gold zone - the area of the pitch just in front of their try-line - opportunities and we didn't take those and we weren't probably as ruthless as we were first half.

Bury St Edmunds head coach Jacob Ford issues instructions during the match with Westcombe Park Picture: Mark Westley

"We probably missed the chance to extend our lead and put the game to bed and that's why it was a little bit frustrating, but we got the result and that was the main thing."

The victory kept Bury in sixth place in the table ahead of a free weekend but leaves them eight points off fourth-placed Tonbridge Juddians for what would be a club-record finish and five off Henley in fifth, where they finished last term, with three games to go.

But Ford said they will just be focusing on ending the season on a high when they begin the trio of games, starting at seventh-placed Canterbury a week tomorrow, with their upcoming opponents some 11 points behind them.

He said: "The aim for us is to win these last three games and create memories within the group, that is the important bit for us, it's not really about where we finish in the table or anything like that, it's just showing our best for the last three games.”

Levi Roper was among Bury St Edmunds’ try-scorers against Westcombe Park Picture: Mark Westley

Ford feels the break has come at ‘a good time’ with Brayden Porteous and Shaq Meyers (both knee) and Samir Kharbouch (surgery) having all been unavailable and needing time to recuperate.

Meanwhile, Bury St Edmunds Women moved up to third in Women's Championship Midlands 2 with a 12-5 win at Sutton Coldfield on Sunday in what was a third straight victory. The side also have a rest this weekend before travelling to leaders Lichfield, the first of their last three.