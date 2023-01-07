Bury St Edmunds kicked off their 2023 campaign in style – with a 31-10 bonus point home victory against a Tonbridge Juddians side who occupied fourth spot in National League 2 East.

Close-range finishes from Ruaraidh Williams and Kodie Drury-Hawkins inside the opening 20 minutes saw Bury march into a 12-0 lead.

And despite the Kent side soon replying with a penalty, the Wolfpack were never troubled on the scoreboard with Samir Kharbouch scoring the first of his two tries either side of the break as TJs accrued three yellow cards.

Bury St Edmunds captain Matt Bursey breaks through in the first half against Tonbridge Juddians Picture: Beanstalk Media

A sizeable crowd who turned braved the wintry conditions at the Greene King IPA Haberden were treated to a great running try started by Will Christie and finished by Cairan Leeson just before the hour mark.

Tonbridge eventually got through the home defence two minutes from time for their only try of the afternoon.

The victory saw Jacob Ford's eight-placed side reply to back-to-back defeats ahead of the festive break and close the gap to the top four spot they are targeting to seven points. Tonbridge slipped to seventh and fourth points ahead of Bury having played a game more.

Samir Kharbouch, on the ball for Bury St Edmunds, scored two tries in the 31-10 home success against Tonbridge Juddians Picture: Beanstalk Media

With matches against Guernsey (home) and North Walsham (away) having been called off ahead of Christmas due to frozen pitches, it meant the Wolfpack were returning to action for the first time in five weeks and eight on home turf.

Their line-up showed just one change from an encouraging display in a 26-22 loss at high-flying Old Albanians on December 3 with Shaq Meyers back available and returning at open-side flanker with Cambridge loanee Archie Strath dropping to the bench.

There was a poignant minute's silence observed ahead of kick-off in memory of club stalwarts Mike Hemmingway and Iain Turner, who had both died before Christmas.

Tonbridge were forced into an early change inside five minutes when second row John-Perry Parker incurred a serious wrist injury.

Bury St Edmunds and Tonbridge Juddians players observe a one minute's silence in memory of club stalwarts Mike Hemmingway and Iain Turner ahead of kick-off Picture: Beanstalk Media

Drury-Hawkins put an early long-range penalty into the crosswind wide for the hosts who started strongly, winning the first two lineouts.

They got their reward in the 14th minute when captain Matt Bursey ran through from the halfway line and Bury worked the phases for number eight Williams to go over from close-range near the posts. Drury-Hawkins saw the wind get the better of his kick again though.

The experienced Australian fly-half was celebrating his own converted try five minutes later though after his own break via a clever dummy had seen him find Yasin Browne who laid it back up to him to go under the posts.

Bury St Edmunds players celebrate a first-half try against Tonbridge Juddians Picture: Beanstalk Media

Tom White's straight-on 40 metre penalty kick got the visitors on the scoreboard in the 22nd minute.

But Bury continued to dominate and saw a Will Affleck score ruled out for a forward pass before TJs were reduced to 14 men in the 28th minute with Truman Sullivan shown a yellow card for an off-the-ball hand in the face.

Rauraidh Williams breaks through for Bury St Edmunds against Tobridge Juddians Picture: Beanstalk Media

There numbers were reduced further four minutes later with Robert Louw also sent to the sin bin after illegally halting what looked a surefire Bury try after the maul rolled down the right-wing.

The hosts took advantage with a third try five minutes before the interval with Kharbouch breaking from a five-metre scrum following a score being ruled out for a forward pass. Drury-Hawkins saw his kick go under the posts to leave a 17-3 lead.

Having finished the first half strongly, TJs were also pressuring at the start of the second but Bury's defence continued to hold up well, despite conceding a series of penalties.

A deliberate knock-on by centre Howard Packman in the 46th minute saw the visitors again temporarily having to play with 14 and led to the Wolfpack scoring their bonus point try.

Will Christie put in a man-of-the-match performance for for Bury St Edmunds against Tobridge Juddians Picture: Beanstalk Media

From the tap penalty inside the 22, swift hands saw the ball shipped to the lef of the posts for Kharbouch to go over with Drury-Hawkins landing the conversion.

After Bury did well to halt a dangerous attack down their left, they treated the home crowd to the try of the day to extend their lead further in the 57th minute.

Australian scrum-half Christie went on a surging run from inside his own half before a lovely pass found Leeson flying down the right-hand side for another converted score.

It could have been more but prop Toby Hill was stopped just short while Williams had a second try ruled out after breaking from the subsequent scrum.

In a feisty start-stop end to the game it was Tonbridge who came on strong with Packman eventually breaking through for their first try in the 78th minute which was quickly converted.

Persistent infringements from man-of-the-match Christie saw the scrum-half show a yellow card in the dying seconds.

It was an impressive display from Bury and one which, although not seeing them move up in the table, puts them well in the hunt for a club-record finish inside the top five.

Ford takes his side to his former club, winless basement dwellers Westcliff next weekend, ahead of the visit of league leaders Blackheath on January 21.

Bury St Edmunds: 15 Affleck, 14 Leeson, 13 Attfield. 12 Kharbouch, 11 Stanway, 10 Drury-Hawkins, 9 Christie, 1 Robinson, 2 McCartney, 3 Hill, 4 Conquest, 5 Browne, 6 Bursey (c), 7 Meyers, 8 Williams.

Replacements: Kingdon, Cooper, Stevenson, Strath, Reed.

Coaches' Man of the Match: Will Christie.