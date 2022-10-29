Bury St Edmunds held off a late fightback from a stubborn Sevenoaks side to record a 29-24 bonus point win at the Greene King IPA Haberden this afternoon.

In truth it was a fair way removed from the rip-roaring performance a bumper home crowd, enjoying the unseasonably warm weather, had hoped to see from the home side.

But two tries in each half, a brace from hooker Fin McCartney for a 17-6 interval lead followed by scores from Shaq Meyers and Will Attfield, managed to just about see them over the line with a five-point margin.

Shaq Meyers gets the ball over the line for a try in the second half Picture: Mecha Morton

It could and should have been an easier ride to the finish as a decision to not go for kick at the posts inside the last 10 minutes, at 29-16, backfired with Sevenoaks soon scoring a pushover try.

A penalty kick in front of the posts was then uncharacteristically missed by Charlie Reed before they defended their own 22 with 14 men in the final minute, following a yellow card for Yasin Browne.

It made it back-to-back wins in National League 2 East for the Wolfpack though, following the single point win away to Dorking, and got them back to winning ways on home turf after defeat to Worthing.

Fin McCartney scores one of his two tries following a strong maul Picture: Mecha Morton

However, they remain top of the bottom half, eighth in the standings while last season's London & South East Premier champions Sevenoaks, who claimed a losing bonus point, slipped from 10th to 12th.

Head coach and director of rugby Ford made one change to his starting line-up from the 17-16 win at Dorking with Toby Hill returning at loosehead prop. Callum Jeffrey dropped to the bench where Yasin Browne found himself after being unavailable last weekend.

Two long-rage penalties conceded inside the first 14 minutes saw Sevenoaks edge into a 6-0 lead with Benjamin Adams impressively sending the second over from the half-way line.

Bury, who had lost right wing Louis Martin to a shoulder injury inbetween, passed up a couple of good opportunities to land the first try before Reed's 22nd minute penalty from just outside the 22 halved the deficit.

Will Attfield was among Bury's tryscorers Picture: Mecha Morton

Handling errors had been a feature of the hosts' early play but the ball was shipped quickly out to the left to give Stanway a chance to chase his kick in from half way, only for the winger to be blocked off. The result was a yellow card for full-back Joshua Livett.

A kick to the corner in the 29th minute saw a catch-and-drive routine well executed with hooker McCartney getting the ball down before Reed added the conversion for 10-6.

It was less than three minutes later before a carbon copy of the first try followed.

Bury centre Samir Kharbouch looks to win the ball in the air Picture: Mecha Morton

Sevenoaks were reduced to 13 following a yellow to winger Adams for a deliberate knock on in the red zone as Matt Bursey was looking for Stanway. And the maul again proved too strong from the lineout with McCartney celebrating his second.

Sevenoaks finished the half strongly but could not make it count.

Charlie Reed converts a try for the hosts Picture: Mecha Morton

Adams nailed a straight-on 40 metre kick within five minutes of the second half and the visitors' bright start saw them reduce the deficit to a single point with their first try of the game arriving in the 54th minute.

A shimmy from Nigel Gumbleton saw him leave the Bury defence in his wake to burst through the centre following a lineout on the 22 with Adams adding the extras.

Bury responded perfectly though with the first of two tries in six minutes following within five minutes.

Tap penalty in front of the posts saw Meyers get over the line before the bonus point soon followed from a six-phase move after a five-metre lineout with George Hardy finding Attfield to finish in the right corner.

The Bury maul rolls all the way to the line before Fin McCartney gets the ball down Picture: Mecha Morton

After an easy kick for the first, Reed almost landed the wide second, with Bury moving into a 29-16 lead.

It should have soon been game over for Sevenoaks but they seized Bury's attempt to another another try from a lineout to go on and get their own catch-and-drive opportunity which saw Scott Sedgwick get over in the right corner. Adams was unable to make the tight conversion.

Bury secured another penalty three minutes from time in front of the posts on the 22 line which Reed looked nailed on to score, though managed to miss.

The pressure grew up the other end heading into the final stages and replacement Browne was shown a yellow card for not releasing near the 22 in front of the posts with Adams sending it over to reduce the gap to five.

Matt Bursey leads Bury St Edmunds out following a guard of honour from the under-10s Picture: Mecha Morton

Sevenoaks managed to secure the ball again in the final seconds but knocked on on half way to end the game to the relief of the home crowd.

Bury St Edmunds: 15 Affleck, 14 Martin, 13 Attfield, 12 Kharbouch, 11 Stanway, 10 Reed, 9 Christie, 1 Hill, 2 McCartney, 3 Cooper, 4 Conquest, 5 Stevenson, 6 Bursey, 7 Meyers, 8 Williams. Replacements: C Jeffrey, L Jeffrey, Grigg-Pettitt, Browne, Hardy.

Sevenoaks: 15 Livett, 14 Adams, 13 Osgood, 12 Gumbleton, 11 Short, 10 Martin, 9 Galligan, 1 Simmons, 2 Sedgwick, 3 Simmons, 4 Pettet, 5 Landgridge, 6 King, 7 Hickin, 8 Derrick. Replacements: Naismith, Harries, Thomson, Fortheringham, Forrester.

Coaches Man of the Match: Captain Matt Bursey was the clear winner for his committed display.