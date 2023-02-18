If the way this breathless National League 2 East contest between fifth-placed Bury St Edmunds and second-placed Dorking had played out was drafted as a script beforehand it would have surely been dismissed for being too dramatic and unbelievable.

But for a decent-sized crowd at the Greene King IPA Haberden this afternoon the Hollywood ending was served up by the boot of Charlie Reed as his last-play penalty, itself a dramatic final twist, sealed a 47-44 comeback victory.

Rewind the clock to nine minutes in and three unanswered tries for the Surrey visitors had left Jacob Ford's side 19-0 down and with a mountain to climb.

Charlie Reed wins the match for Bury St Edmunds by sending a last-play penalty over the posts Picture: Mecha Morton

But despite a game more reminiscent of a basketball game than rugby unfolding, as the sides traded tries, the Wolfpack managed to claw their way back into the contest to 24-apiece as Will Attfield claimed a first-half hat-trick.

They trailed 34-24 at the interval with plenty more drama still to come as the Suffolk side edged ahead for the first time before the hour mark only to see that wiped out by a breakaway try.

The three points was made up by a daring long-range penalty from Reed with a few minutes to spare before the full-back got the chance to wrap up a memorable victory from a much more presentable chance.

Tom Brown embraces Charlie Reed after his last-gasp penalty won the game for Bury St Edmunds Picture: Mecha Morton

It sparked jubilation on and off the field as his kick sailed over, though strangely a third straight victory saw them slip a place to sixth in the table behind a Henley side on points difference who were 73-13 winners against basement side Westcliff. However, the gap to fourth-placed Barnes and their season target remains a tantalising three points.

Dorking had travelled over looking to avenge the desperately close 17-16 defeat to Bury in October, and although they went into the contest off the back of a 35-26 defeat at Worthing, it had followed four straight victories since their 2023 return to action.

They certainly signalled their intent early to get back on the winning trail, punishing a fourth-minute fumble after the hosts had overturned their deep lineout. Jasper King was the man to force his way over before Henry Anscombe put over the wide kick.

Within two minutes another followed as Finn Osborne burst through a gap in the middle while it became 19-0 inside nine minutes as winger Tobermory McRae ran in from halfway after Bury's first attack saw the ball run loose.

The Wolfpack responded with five points of their own four minutes later as Attfield jumped on Reed's grubber kick in the right-hand corner.

But Dorking brought up the bonus point for a 24-5 lead soon after as a maul carried over down the right with hooker John Ellis getting the ball down.

However, Bury responded with the next three tries, all converted by Reed, in an 18 minute salvo to level the match.

Craig Stevenson gets his second try of the match from this close-range effort Picture: Mecha Morton

A good dummy from Kodie Drury-Hawkins laid the path for Craig Stevenson to run through the middle before a sublime teasing mazy run from Attfield saw him carry the ball all the way from half-way from Reed's good initial work.

The centre then completed his hat-trick when captain Matt Bursey took a quick tap penalty after they forced a scrum to collapse just inside the Dorking half and, after holding off a couple of challenges, he managed to find the lay-off.

Will Attfield scores the first of his three tries Picture: Mecha Morton

The visitors came back with a penalty kick from Anscombe and another effort from the maul, put down by Ellis again, with an impressive wide conversion from Anscombe giving them a 10-point lead.

After seeing Osborne sent to the bin late in the half it ended with Bury getting the ball down again only for it to be ruled out for a double roll from Samir Kharbouch.

Anscombe landed a long-range penalty to extend the visitors' advantage within five minutes of the restart but Bury were pushing hard and their pressure soon told as Stevenson forced his way over from close-range with Reed converting.

Ruaraidh Williams embraces Will Attfield after his first try Picture: Mecha Morton

The subsequent sparks after that try saw another yellow card for Dorking with prop Thomas Bristow sent to cool down.

Bury took advantage to take the lead for the first time with Kharbouch, found by a clever inside pass from Drury-Hawkins, holding off three challenges on his run through the middle, leaving Reed a simple kick.

It became 41-37 as Reed kicked a penalty from almost half way following a high tackle.

The crowd inside the Greene King IPA Haberden certainly got their money's worth as a memorable game unfolded Picture: Mecha Morton

But Dorking were far from fading and regained a three-point lead when Osborne broke down the left and found McRae to run in his second of the day with Anscombe again landing a tricky wide kick.

Bury mounted some sustained late pressure but Ruaraidh Williams was sent to the sin bin for disagreeing with a call that he had gone into touch ahead of knocking the ball back for Drury-Hawkins to score.

It seemed their hopes of avoiding a defeat had gone but a penalty near half-way saw Reed take on the shot at goal to draw them level.

Matt Bursey leads Bury out onto the pitch through the youth team's colourful guard of honour Picture: Mecha Morton

And despite being a man down, they went all out for the victory with Dorking twice holding them up on the line before a looping pass from Drury-Hawkins went beyond the reach of replacement Will Attfield for what seemed the last throw.

There was a late surprise though as the referee called play back for a penalty by the posts which saw Reed add the truly blockbuster finish to spark wild celebrations.

Craig Stevenson scores the first try for Bury Picture: Mecha Morton

Try-scorer Samir Kharbouch was awarded the coaches' man of the match at the end of the game Picture: Mecha Morton

Bury St Edmunds head coach Jacob Ford (second from right) takes in a dramatic first half above the dugout area Picture: Mecha Morton

Ford had gone into the game saying his side would take inspiration from the club's Colts side making the semi-finals of the National U18s Cup, and they certainly delivered on that to keep the feelgood factor at the Haberden going.

Bury St Edmunds: 15 Reed, 14 Leeson, 13 Brown, 12 Kharbouch, 11 Attfield, 10 Drury-Hawkins, 9 Christie, 1 Hill, 2 McCartney, 3 Cooper, 4 Conquest, 5 Browne, 6 Williams, 7 Bursey, 8 Stevenson. Replacements: 16 Kingdon, 17 Jeffrey, 18 Meyers, 21 Hall, 20 Affleck.

Dorking: 15 Ramsden, 14 Osborne, 13 Mosley, 12 Anscombe, 11 McRae, 10 Jackson, 9 Smith, 1 Birch, 2 Ellis, 3 Bristow, 4 Howorth, 5 King, 6 Scholes, 7 Dalton, 22 Osborne. Replacements: 16 Powell, 17 Sheldrake, 25 Grant, 18 Mahoney, 20 Wilson.

Bury Coaches' Man of the Match: Samir Kharbouch.