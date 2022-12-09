Jacob Ford is looking for his Bury St Edmunds side to deliver some early Christmas cheer to a bumper crowd at the Greene King IPA Haberden tomorrow when Guernsey visit for a lunchtime kick-off (1.30pm).

The Wolfpack’s head coach and director of rugby felt they were as bad as he had seen them in the 32-14 loss at Barnes on November 26.

But despite falling to back-to-back defeats in National League 2 East heading into their return to home turf this weekend, he was warmed by the display in a 26-22 reverse at now second-placed Old Albanian on Saturday.

Mike Stanway scores a try for Bury St Edmunds in the last meeting with Guernsey in April, a 66-24 home win in Suffolk Picture: Mark Westley

Early tries from Will Attfield, Toby Hill and Ruaraidh Williams had given the visitors a commanding lead inside the opening 20 minutes in St Albans.

But OAs came back at the end of the half to reduce the score to 17-12 with tires from Ben Alexander and John Kenwood.

Ollie Brown’s try put the hosts ahead early in the second period before Elliott McPhun extended the lead to 26-17 before Bury wing Ciaran Leeson ran in a try in the last play to secure Bury the losing bonus points.

Bury St Edmunds head coach and director of rugby Jacob Ford Picture: Mark Westley

It left Bury eighth in the table after 12 games with tomorrow’s visitors Guernsey two points behind in ninth.

And Ford is looking to launch a strong end to the year ahead of the last game at the Greene King IPA Haberden before Christmas, which comes before next Saturday’s trip to North Walsham.

“I think we’ve got a bit of a point to prove in terms of finishing these results off,” he said.

“The performance last week was excellent so if we can pick up where we left off and put in a big result against Guernsey we’ll be in an excellent position.

Bury St Edmunds ran up a 66-24 victory over Guernsey in their last home game of last season to the delight of the Greene King IPA Haberden crowd Picture: Mark Westley

“It’s all about consistency and hopefully we can get two results before Christmas which will put us in a better place going into what is going to be a really important January for us in the position we’ve put ourselves in.”

He added: “It is difficult to get a loss, obviously we are targeting the top four and we find ourselves way off that at the minute. But I think if you look at the fixtures we’ve had we’ve arguably got through the hardest part of the season, playing the top teams away from home, so there is plenty to look forward to.”

Bury did the double over Guernsey earlier this year with a stirring 20-15 re-arranged Friday night away game in early March followed by a memorable last home game of 2021/22 with a 66-24 scoreline.

But Ford is not expecting anything less than a ‘tough’ test this time around.

“They’re a tough team,” he said. “They’re dangerous, they’re got a good back three players and some good ball carriers within the forwards.

“It’s important we show the best version of ourselves when we’ve got the ball because they’re definitely going to score some tries when they come over.”

Young 'exciting' scrum-half resigns

Bury have reported no new injury concerns heading into the game while 18-year-old scrum-half Harry Hall made a return appearance off the bench at OAs having resigned from Cambridge.

Ford said: “We’re really looking forward to having him for the rest of the season. Obviously he knows a few of us from Ipswich School having coached him for the last two years so he’s fitted in really easily coming back into this group and he’s an exciting young player.”

Club enhance college relationship

Meanwhile, Bury St Edmunds have announced they have enhanced their parntership with West Suffolk College.

A club statement read: "Through this new partnership, Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club will be offering students at West Suffolk College opportunities across various sections of the rugby club as part of a work placement or volunteering activity. This will help the students contribute to the module requirements of their qualifications and give them an opportunity to operate within a semi-professional sporting environment developing their skills ready for the future. We are also looking at ways to engage the students with our diverse portfolio of partners who we are confident will provide further opportunities too (please contact us if you would like to be involved).

"Meanwhile, this partnership will mean that we are able to utilise support and expertise from some of the brightest young minds in their respective fields, to further enhance various segments of Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club & our offering. With opportunities already being discussed that will involve marketing, sport and public services, we are excited to collaborate on various projects that we are sure will confirm that enhancement for our members, sponsors and all involved with our rugby club. We are confident that this opportunity will continue to grow & develop for many years to come, with the opportunities we are able to afford growing with it.

"We are also excited to be utilising the expertise of West Suffolk College as we start looking more into our own sustainability footprint. As a brand that is at the start of their journey, we look up to the likes of West Suffolk College who have taken significant strides in this area and we look forward to leaning on them for guidance & support. This was recently highlighted as West Suffolk College updated their pitch side advertising board to a sustainable alternative – the first we have completed! Their new board uses a FOMALUX Eco Material which involves an 80% reclaimed postproduction waste content and is 100% recyclable. It is our combined hope that more partners will follow suit moving forward and we can trailblaze with this.

"As a celebration of this and the start of this partnership, West Suffolk College are hosting a competition for their art and design students to create a visual for the sponsorship board. Again using young creative minds will allow for new ideas to flow, we can’t wait to see the entries.

"As two organisations that care deeply about their West Suffolk roots and their community standing, we are proud to be combining to further this together."