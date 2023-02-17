Jacob Ford says his Bury St Edmunds side will take motivation from the club’s under-18s reaching a national cup semi-final when they host Dorking tomorrow (3pm).

The Bury youngsters created more history at the GK IPA Haberden last Sunday, beating Westcliff 39-10 to reach the final four of the National Under-18s Cup for the first time.

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack have climbed up to fifth in the National League 2 East table, following back-to-back wins against Guernsey (45-28) and North Walsham (47-12, away last weekend), and are now just three points behind Barnes, in fourth spot.

Bury St Edmunds Under-18s are through to the semi-finals of the National Colts Cup after beating Westcliff 39-10 on Sunday Picture: Mark Westley

Bury face a stern test of their top-four credentials when they take on second-placed Dorking this weekend, and head coach and director of rugby Ford knows his side will need to be at their best to continue their recent run of wins.

“Our Colts had a brilliant quarter-final victory in the National Cup at the weekend,” he said.

“They’re in to the semi-finals and that’s big for the club and obviously one of our players (Samir Kharbouch) is the head coach of that team.

“We’re definitely going to take a bit of motivation from that performance this week.

“We said at the beginning of the year we wanted to get in the top four and it’s incredibly close in terms of the points.

“I think the one thing we’ve got in our favour is we’ve got a lot of home games left.

“A lot of the teams around us we’re playing them at home, including this weekend, and that’s why it’s such a big challenge for us this weekend.

“It’s a great opportunity to try and keep in touch with those top four teams.”

Bury St Edmunds head coach Jacob Ford Picture: Mecha Morton

On Saturday, the Wolfpack ran in seven tries against North Walsham, with captain Matt Bursey helping himself to a hat trick, while Will Christie, Louis Martin, Samir Kharbouch and Will Attfield also crossed the line, to go along with six conversions from Charlie Reed.

Leaders Blackheath hold a 13-point lead at the summit, but the rest of the top half is fairly congested, with Bury only ahead of sixth-placed Henley on points difference, and one point better off than Old Albanians, in seventh.

“There’s lots to play for,” Ford said. “It’s one of those where if you have a bad week you can find yourself falling away quite quickly.

“But if you have a good week then all of a sudden you have a sniff and keep in touch.

“Every game now is massive for us and we’re just going to take each week as it comes and not try and think too far ahead.

“We need to make sure we’re the best prepared we can be each weekend and make sure, more than anything else, we’re playing the way we want to play.

“I think we’ve done that in recent weeks and that’s what’s put us in a great position to win games.”

Bury will now be without loose-head prop Paddy Robinson, who has gone back to New Zealand, but Ford has not ruled out a return before the end of the season.