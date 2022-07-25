Bury St Edmunds director of rugby and head coach Jacob Ford has continued his summer transfer business with the addition of Jonah Varela.

Late last week the Wolfpack announced their second off-season arrival in the form of Louis Martin, who was most recently attached to Ealing Trailfinders.

Like Ford, Varela will arrive at the GK IPA Haberden with a background in rugby league.

Jacob Ford has made his first addition of the summer. Picture: Mecha Morton

He has been on the books of London Broncos, yet Ford believes he will have no issue with switching codes.

“Jonah has been part of a very good Broncos set-up,” said Ford. “He’s got plenty of talent and will be pretty versatile playing anywhere in the back three.

“It’s going to be a different challenge, the game is played differently after all, but I come from a rugby league background and hopefully that means I’ll be able to pre-empt any issues that he might have.

“But he’s got plenty of ability and I don’t see it being a problem.”