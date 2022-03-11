Head coach Jacob Ford has conceded his Bury St Edmunds side will need to be ready for a thorough examination of their unbeaten run of form this weekend.

Last Saturday’s 48-28 triumph at Hinckley made it eight games in a row without defeat for the Wolfpack, six of which have been victories.

However, Ford is anticipating a major physical challenge when National League 2 South leaders Redruth roll into town tomorrow (2pm).

Jacob Ford's Bury side will host the league leaders tomorrow. Picture: Mark Westley

Ford, who doubles up as the club’s director of rugby, said: “You know what you’re going to get from Redruth.

“They’re a very physical side with some very physical players.

“They’ll be looking to bully us and really take it to us so physically, so the challenge for us is to stand up to that.

“And not just that, but also try to get our game going and cause them problems.

“We know how tough it’s going to be but we’re also very excited about it.”

Having struggled to find the winning formula away from home earlier in the campaign, the triumph over Hinckley last time out continued Bury’s impressive sequence of results on the road of late.

They are now unbeaten in their last five away trips and Ford felt that it was only a matter of time.

He added: “A lot of it is down to the preparation and planning we are putting in during the week. We are constantly challenging ourselves and raising expectations.

“We are pleased with the strides we are making, especially during this part of the season.

“The performances were always going to come away from home, but it takes time because we got in a number of players in the summer.

“What was pleasing at Hinckley was our reaction to them getting on top. In other games we suffered but this time we got the upper hand quickly.”

In terms of team selection, Ford is hopeful of having a near fully fit squad available tomorrow.