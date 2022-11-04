It may not have been the most comfortable victory but Bury St Edmunds chief Jacob Ford praised the ‘ambition’ of his side as they recorded a 29-24 bonus point success over a stubborn Sevenoaks side.

Two tries in each half, a brace from hooker Fin McCartney for a 17-6 interval lead followed by scores from Shaq Meyers and Will Attfield, managed to just about see them over the winning line on Saturday.

It could and should have been an easier ride to the finish as a decision to not go for a kick at the posts inside the last 10 minutes, at 29-16, backfired with Sevenoaks soon scoring a pushover try.

The Bury maul proves too strong for Sevenoaks as Fin McCartney is pushed over the line for a try Picture: Mecha Morton

A penalty kick in front of the posts was then uncharacteristically missed by Charlie Reed before they defended their own 22 with 14 men in the final minute, following a yellow card for Yasin Browne.

Director of rugby and head coach Ford said: “I felt we made it a lot harder than it needed to be but I felt the overall opportunities we created and the ambition we played with was excellent, it is just the handling errors at the minute which are really forcing us into coming under pressure.

“It’s definitely something we need to tidy up on but I would rather start like that and have the ambition and the opportunities and then work on the execution part of it.

Shaq Meyers looks to hold off a tackle during the win over Sevenoaks Picture: Mecha Morton

“We’ll definitely tidy that up in the week but it’s a good start for the next couple of weeks.”

Quizzed on the way the game swung late on with their decision to go for a late try by kicking to the corner backfiring, he said: “It was a massive turning point in turn of how the game panned out but actually I felt we had so many opportunities we should have been comfortable in the first half in terms of points score and again at the start of the second half."

He added: “The message afterwards was quite positive actually around look how good we can be.

“And if we work on our execution and skills then actually we are going to score more points and these games become a lot more comfortable.

The Sevenoaks matched was watched on by a bumper crowd Picture: Mecha Morton

“But I was pretty proud of the ambition that we kept because it could have been like the Worthing game where after the first 30 minutes we didn’t score and we could have dropped off a cliff. We went 6-0 down and we just kept going, we kept breaking that dam down if you like and then it came.

“I was really proud of the reaction more than anything else.”

It made it back-to-back wins in National League 2 East for the Wolfpack who remain eighth ahead of going to Rochford Hundred tomorrow (3pm) where Ford believes they will need to show another side to their game.

“Rochford are a really gritty team, it’s a tough place to go down and win, we found that out last year when we had to stay in it for 80 minutes,” he said.

“We might not play the champagne rugby we showed at some times today and it might be a bit more of a gritty win that is needed, a bit like Dorking, so we will have to prep for that and tidy up what we do.”

Louis Martin, who had to leave the field early with a shoulder injury is their only major doubt for the trip.