The freezing temperatures has led Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club to announce all on-pitch activity at The Greene King IPA Haberden has been called off.

It means The Wolfpack’s last home game before Christmas, and of the calendar year, against in-form Canterbury in National League 2 East, will not go ahead.

However, the club’s traditional pre-Christmas luncheon remains on with supporters also being encouraged to come and celebrate the season so far in the bar.

There will be no live rugby to watch at the Greene King IPA Haberden today Picture: Mecha Morton

A pitch inspection took place at the Haberden around 5pm yesterday with the surface found to be frozen. The club have revealed it is likely to be rearranged for Saturday, January 6, with Bury still having two away fixtures before their festive break.

The club released a statement which read: “Following a pitch inspection this afternoon, unfortunately all rugby has been cancelled at The Haberden this weekend due to frozen pitches.

“However, your club still needs you.

Club members and supporters are still being encouraged to go down to the club and celebrate the season so far Picture: Mecha Morton

“The pre-match luncheon will be going ahead and our hospitality team have been working hard today to ensure your luncheon experience still exceeds expectations, with some added extras planned.

“Vicky Kunzli will be in touch shortly with all lunch attendees to confirm details.

“The clubhouse bar will be open to all from 3pm.

“With this being the last 1st XV fixture before Christmas, we have a large amount of stock that we do not want wasted. We are calling upon our members and supporters to ensure this doesn't happen at this vitally important time of the year.

“To whet the whistle, jugs of real ale will be available at £12.

“There is still plenty to celebrate and we look forward to welcoming you to The Haberden tomorrow for some early festive cheer. Please support your club.

“The Men's 1st XV fixture v Canterbury is likely to be rescheduled for Saturday January 6.”