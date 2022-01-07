Jacob Ford is hoping his Bury St Edmunds side will be able to deliver more consistent results during the second half of the season.

The Wolfpack, who saw their final two matches of 2021 postponed, embarked on an up and down opening 13 fixtures of their National League 2 South campaign.

Six wins and seven defeats has left them 11th in the 16-team division, but with games in hand and the top half not too far in the distance, it is shaping up to be an exciting run-in.

Bury St Edmunds are back in action this weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

“The challenge for us is to continue to build and show how committed we are as a group,” said Ford, the club’s head coach and director of rugby.

“The big word for me is consistency. It’s about consistency, not just in how we perform but also how we prepare for matches.

“The consistency also needs to come away from home. We know we can match anyone at home, but it’s away from home where good teams show themselves.

Jacob Ford is keen to see some more consistent form during 2022. Picture: Mark Westley

“We’re still working and progressing, but hopefully in the second half of the season we will be laying the foundations for what will become a very successful Bury team.”

Having been without a fixture since the narrow defeat to Esher on December 4, Ford’s side are preparing to return to action tomorrow with the visit of fourth-placed Worthing (3pm).

The west Sussex visitors edged the reverse encounter 29-21, and Ford is anticipating a similarly event contest back in Suffolk.

“Worthing are a very good outfit, they play good rugby and they’ve recruited well since we last played them,” he added.

“It’s going to be a big, physical challenge and that’s something we will need to stand up to.

“It will be tough and we’ll have to be at our best to win it.

“We should be fresh with the postponements and that has hopefully allowed some of the injuries to fully heal up.

“We’re going to need a robust squad, and not just for the Worthing game, but for the rest of the season because it’s going to be a tough slog.”