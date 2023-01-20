Jacob Ford takes his Bury St Edmunds side into tomorrow’s home game with National League 2 East leaders Blackheath (3pm) looking forward to seeing how far they have progressed.

The Wolfpack’s head coach and director of rugby was disappointed with how they measured up overall in a 46-28 defeat in the reverse fixture in south east London in October.

But victories at home to Tonbridge Juddians (31-10) and at basement side Westcliff (63-12) since they have returned from the festive break have put his eighth-placed side sevens points from fourth-placed Barnes with a game in hand.

Samir Kharbouch scored two tries in Bury's 31-10 home success against Tonbridge Juddians last time out at the Haberden Picture: Beanstalk Media

And Blackheath’s visit is now set to provide a gauge of just how far away they are from the division’s top sides.

“I think more than anything we’re just really looking forward to getting out there and expressing ourselves the way we did against Tonbridge, with no regrets and lots of belief and togetherness,” said Ford.

“When we went and played them at their place we gave a poor account of ourselves in the first half and the second half was more on the performance levels we expect of ourselves.

Bury St Edmunds head coach and director of rugby Jacob Ford Picture: Mark Westley

“We want to see how far we’ve come from that game we played at their place.

“We’ve got a bit of a point to prove to ourselves in that regard and I think that’s the theme for us this month, keeping all the focus on us and how good we can be.

“I feel like if we’re at our best we’ll be a challenge for any team in the league.”

They could not have more different opponents to what they faced at Westcliff last weekend with Blackheath having lost just two times in 14 matches and having a points difference of +435 after scoring 601.

Ford said: "Blackheath are a fantastic team, they've got depth in quality and they deserve to be at the top of the league.

"They're a very difficult team to beat and it's hard to get the ball off them when they've got it so it's going to be an incredibly tough challenge for us.

"Just like Tonbridge we're going to have to be at our best if we're going to stand a chance to score points and keep in the game.

"I feel if we've got a sniff within the last 20 minutes then it's all about our character really and showing that.

"Hopefully we put ourselves in a position where we can do that."

He also says they will be taking inspiration from the club's Colts side who beat Maidenhead last Sunday with a last-gasp try to reach the quarter-finals of the National U18s Cup.

"I was there watching it and it was a great game actually," he said.

"It was a brilliant crowd that you would expect to see at a first-team home game.

"The way they stuck in the game. Some parts of the game didn't go their way in terms of decisions and Maidenhead having a purple patch but the way they scored in the last play just showed the character that group has got.

"And I think we're going to need that as a first team at the weekend so we'll take some inspiration from that."

The Wolfpack have no issues with players following last weekend’s victory which saw Patrick Robinson’s early try added to by a brace from Ruaridh Williams just before the interval for a nine-point lead.

With their opponents suffering from three yellow cards in quick succession and playing against the wind, Bury cut loose with six unanswered second-half tries; two from Rob Conquest and Will Christie and one each from Charlie Reed and Will Affleck.

Ford said: “It was a difficult game, it’s not usually the challenge you get when you play the Tonbridge’s of the world.

“It’s a little bit of a chaotic game in parts but I felt we managed that quite well.

“We got out of the game what we could and more importantly we stayed injury-free and we managed to rest a few players in the process.”