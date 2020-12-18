Bury St Edmunds haved decided to call off plans to try out the new adapted contact form of rugby at the Greene King IPA Haberden before Christmas.

The Wolfpack were originally due to host lower-league side North Walsham in a friendly tomorrow to mark the suspension of 15-a-side matches being lifted for the first time since March.

But with rising Covid-19 cases and Christmas just around the corner, their scheduled opponents requested to delay the fixture until January 9.

Bury St Edmunds will be hosting an inter-club match this weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

However, as revealed on the back of today's Bury Free Press, Bury were set to still give their players a first taste of a match in the new Covid-adapted format, which includes no scrums or mauls, in a mix-and-match inter-club game.

Spectators were set to be welcome to attend with no charge for entry.

But those plans have now been abandoned following a team meeting last night.

Director of rugby and head coach Nick Wakley said player availability proved to be an issue and "the risks started to outweigh the positives".

It means the club's long-awaited return to a match day scenario is set for the visit of North Walsham on January 9.

Bury are then set to return to competitive games from January 28 in the NCA Cup, which is a league replacement competition to get clubs playing during the second half of the season. There will be no promotion or relegation connotations ahead of 2020/21.

