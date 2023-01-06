Jacob Ford believes a top four finish for Bury St Edmunds is still realistic ahead of returning to action at home to Tonbridge Juddians tomorrow (3pm) – but only if they reverse their fortunes against the top sides.

The Wolfpack lie eighth in the National League 2 East table ahead of their first game in 2023, having seen two fixtures, at home to Guernsey and away to North Walsham, postponed due to the weather before the Christmas break.

It means they have not played a competitive match since the 26-22 defeat at third-placed Old Albanians on December 3.

The gap to fourth-placed Tonbridge is nine points with Bury, like a few others above them, having played a game less.

But with January also seeing them host leaders Blackheath (January 21) and go to sixth-placed Worthing (January 28), director of rugby and head coach Ford believes emulating last season’s club-record equalling sixth-place finish is very much still within their capabilities.

“I said we want to finish in the top four at the beginning and it’s still realistic for us,” he said.

“If you look at the games we’ve played we’ve played the top six teams all away from home which is very unusual. We’ve managed to pick up two results from that as well.

“It’s one of those that if you put in good performances in the return fixtures you put yourselves in a really good position.

“We wouldn’t want it any other way, the ball is in our court if you like and we want to turn those results we lost away from home into positive ones when we do play them at the Haberden.

“We like to think if we get that right then we can start pushing up into that top four.

"But that is a long way away, you’ve just got to take each week as it comes and try and get a result at the weekend.”

He sees tomorrow’s game, as they look to respond to back-to-back away defeats, as a key test of their credentials with January as a whole a reflection of where they are heading.

“They are a good team,” he said of the Kent side who beat them 36-17 on September 17.

“They play quick, they have got a good nine and 10, probably the best in the league, so we’ve got to stop those threats there.

“They’ve got a good set piece. We found out at their place if we allow them to continue in those areas then it’s going to be a long day at the office.

“I’d like to think if we show some good ambition and belief then hopefully we can push them at the weekend. We’re looking forward to it.”

He added: “The pressure is off, I’ve said that to the lads this week.

"We just want to go out there and have no regrets on the field and make sure we express ourselves in the way we want to play rugby.

“It’s really important when these teams come to us we dictate the game and we like to think if we do that we’ll come out on the right side of the results.”

Ford has the luxury of a fully fit squad to choose from ahead of tomorrow’s match.

* Meanwhile, some members of his 1st XV were involved in a light-hearted and entertaining match at the club on Boxing Day in the traditional Over-30s versus Under-30s fixture.

In total a mix of 56 players from all sections of the club turned out, including for the first time two members of the Bury Foxes (Ladies’) team.

A minute’s silence was observed ahead of kick-off in tribute to club member Ian Turner.

The scoreline eventually finished 49-35 in favour of the Under-30s, who were captained by Stephen Herlihy and Will Kingston. The Over-30s were led by Ben Fairbank and Sam Dean.