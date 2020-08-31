On the eve of the 2020/21 season getting under way, Woodbridge Town have decided to part company with manager Carlos Edwards.

The former Ipswich Town player signed dual registration terms with higher-league Bury Town last season and he went on to make six appearances for the Isthmian League North Division outfit.

And it is that link with the Blues that has prompted the Woodbridge board to make their decision, though they added he remains signed on as a player.

Carlos Edwards takes part as Bury Town returned to pre-season training earlier this summer. Picture: Neil Dady

A Woodpeckers statement read: "Carlos has been playing for Bury Town on occasions that there hasn't been a fixture clash with Woodbridge, with the consent of WTFC.

"However, the board insist that as manager, Woodbridge Town Football Club and the required duties associated with the role should come first. This is for the benefit of the players, supporters and the club as a whole.

"This level of commitment is a must and unfortunately it has recently become an issue that the board believe have made the manager's position untenable.

Edwards made six appearances for Bury Town last term. Picture: Neil Dady

"Carlos has had his first taste of English non league football with us and we have been very fortunate to share that part of his career with him.

"He really has been a joy to watch and has been a vital part of the team during the past three years. We have been privileged to be able to gain from his experience as an ex-professional."

Woodbridge also revealed the former Trinidad & Tobago international has been replaced on a caretaker basis by Glenn Snell, who has drafted in ex-Debenham LC and Harleston boss Leon Moore for support.

Moore told the Woodbridge website: "I'd like to thank the chairman and Woodbridge Town for giving me this opportunity to come in as caretaker manager alongside Snelly.

Leon Moore is part of the new caretaker management team at Woodbridge. Picture: Mark Bullimore

"It's not an ideal situation we find ourselves in (this close to the start of the season) but Glenn and I are here to win as many games as possible, whilst playing an entertaining brand of football.

"We've had a positive reaction from the players and it's time to look to the future. I'm looking forward to meeting the fans who are going to be vital over the coming weeks to get behind the team."

The duo's first game is the Emirates FA Cup tie against Biggleswade on tomorrow night (7.45pm).