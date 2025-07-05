Woolpit Cricket Club are once again in last-16 action in the Voneus National Village Cup this weekend.

The Suffolk side, who are skippered by Merlin Stamper, host Leeds & Broomfield CC from Kent in the 40-over competition on Sunday (1pm).

It is the fourth time in the last five seasons that Woolpit have progressed to the national rounds in the competition.

Woolpit CC, who are through to the last 16 of the Voneus National Village Cup. Picture: Woolpit CC

They won four matches in the Suffolk & North Essex Group to progress to the national rounds, starting with a 194-run victory over Stradbroke in the first round.

Kian Flannagan (88) and Adam Coombes (74) shared an opening partnership of 152 in 24.3 overs to lay the foundations for Woolpit’s 262 for 6, before bowling out their opponents for 68 in only 20 overs.

Woolpit then saw off Abberton & District by eight wickets in round two, dismissing their visitors for 122 in 31.1 overs, with Marcus Packer (8-2-30-3) and Flannagan (8-0-44-3) sharing six of the wickets to fall.

Stamper’s 67 off 57 deliveries and an undefeated 31 from Coombes completed a comfortable win in 23.2 overs.

Packer (8-1-28-4) was again among the wickets when Woolpit travelled to Woodham Mortimer in the third round.

Jake Lawrence and George Tillbrook bagged two wickets apiece as Woolpit dismissed their hosts for 103 off 32.3 overs.

Stamper’s 73 not out from 58 balls saw Woolpit race to a nine-wicket win in just 16.1 overs.

The Regional Final pitted Woolpit against Suffolk rivals Worlington, who had their hosts back in the pavilion for just 103 in 33.1 overs, Lawrence top-scoring with 31 from 44.

However, Stuart Lilley’s 8-0-20-4 coupled with Flannagan returning 7.1-1-10-3 saw Woolpit win a low-scoring encounter by 10 runs as Worlington were bowled out for 93 with 11 balls unused.

In the last 32 in the fifth round – the first of the national rounds – Chorleywood were dismissed for 189 in 38.4 overs, with Flannagan, Packer and Stamper picking up two wickets apiece.

Stamper then continued his fine form with the bat in this season’s competition, ending undefeated on 90 off 84 balls as Woolpit secured a six-wicket win from 33.5 overs.

Another win for Woolpit on Sunday could set up a re-match versus the holders Foxton Granta, who defeated Woolpit in last season’s quarter-finals.

The Cambridgeshire side face Glynde & Beddingham CC in their last-16 tie.

Woolpit CC president Dr Richard West MBE said: “This is the third year in a row that we have got to the last 16 of the competition.

“It is an amazing achievement for the club, especially as we have had a different eleven for each of the years.

“My hope is that we can do better than last year. However, whatever the result the club is extremely proud of the team.”