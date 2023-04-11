Woolpit Cricket Club will reach another milestone when it hosts a fixture between two first-class counties next week.

The Suffolk club has stepped in to stage the four-day fixture between Essex II and Durham II, which is set to get under way on Monday, April 17.

Essex asked a number of clubs if they would be prepared to host a game as Billericay CC’s pitch, where the fixture was originally due to be played, was not going to be ready in time.

Woolpit hosted Suffolk versus Kent Spitfires last summer Picture: Mark Westley

Woolpit CC hosted a first-class county for the first time last season when Suffolk faced Kent Spitfires in a well attended NCCA Showcase fixture.

The club, situated in Rectory Lane, will also stage this year’s NCCA Showcase match when Suffolk entertain reigning county Champions Surrey on Sunday, July 30.

Woolpit CC president Dr Richard West said: “After a lot of thought and discussions with our brilliant groundsmen, Kane Munday and Will Parker of Parkers Pitches, we offered to host the game.

“We are very grateful for the support we have had from Essex in putting on this game.

“This is another milestone for the club in that it is the first time we will have hosted a four-day game for a county 2nd XI. It is a proud moment for the club to host such a prestigious game at Woolpit.

“It is a real credit to all the volunteers at the club who have put so much time into the club over the years in order to produce a fantastic facility that is capable of hosting this standard of cricket.

“We are greatly looking forward to welcoming Essex and Durham to Woolpit. We hope that we have an exciting four days of cricket.”

Hours of play for the two-innings-per-side match will be from 11am until approximately 6pm, with a cut-off time of 6.30pm to fit in any additional overs.

All spectators are welcome, and entry will be free of charge. The bar will be open.

“We hope the weather is kind to us and everyone has an enjoyable four days,” added Dr West.