Woolpit will host a three-day Suffolk fixture for the first time during the 2022 season.

The club will stage the National Counties Cricket Association Eastern Division One match against Norfolk, starting on Sunday, July 10.

Club secretary Gerard Artindale said Woolpit, who first staged a one-day competitive Suffolk fixture in 2017, are ‘delighted’ to be awarded a three-day match.

Jack Beaumont, the current Suffolk captain, is pictured bowling against Bedfordshire in 2017 when Woolpit CC hosted a competitive one-day county fixture for the first time. Picture: Nick Garnham

He said: “Being given the three-day game is a testament to the quality of pitches that originally Tim, and now Will, Parker have produced, and a recognition of our ability to organise these events.

“We are looking forward to a decent crowd, particularly if the weather is good and to welcoming all those for whom it might be a first time visit to Woolpit.

“The committee is delighted to be given this fixture, as a mark of how far the club has progressed over the last 20 or so years.”

The NCCA season has, once again, been split into three blocks, starting with the T20 competition, followed by the 50-over Trophy and finishing with the three-day championship.

Suffolk will start their NCCA T20 campaign away to Cambridgeshire, the only side to defeat Suffolk in the group stage last season, before the county bowed out at the quarter-final stage following a five-run loss in Cumbria.

Ipswich School and Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC will host group games either side of a trip to Norfolk.

Mildenhall CC and Sudbury CC, who both hosted successful NCCA Trophy group games last season, will do so again in 2022, with Suffolk breaking new ground by playing at Oswestry CC and Didsbury CC against Shropshire and Cheshire respectively.

After missing out on a three-day fixture last season, Bury St Edmunds CC will stage the match versus Lincolnshire, the week before the game at Woolpit.

Suffolk will conclude their championship campaign with two away matches. They will visit Checkley CC for the first time to face Staffordshire and then take on Bedfordshire at Flitwick CC.

After missing out on playing a first-class county last year due to an outbreak of Covid within the Kent Spitfires camp, Suffolk are waiting to hear from the ECB whether they will be awarded such a fixture this year.

Suffolk Fixtures List 2022 (All matches start at 11am)

NCCA T20 Group 3

Sunday, April 17 – Cambridgeshire at Wisbech CC

Sunday, April 24 – Lincolnshire at Ipswich School

Sunday, May 1 – Norfolk at Horsford CC

Monday, May 2 – Hertfordshire at Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC

Sunday, May 22 – Finals Day at Tring Park CC

NCCA Trophy Group 3

Sunday, May 29 – Norfolk at Mildenhall CC

Sunday, June 12 – Shropshire at Oswestry CC

Sunday, June 19 – Cambridgeshire at Sudbury CC

Sunday, June 26 – Cheshire at Didsbury CC

Sunday, July 17 – Quarter-Final

Sunday, August 7 – Semi-Final

Sunday, August 28th – Final at Wormsley CC

NCCA Championship Eastern Division One

Sunday-Tuesday, July 3-5 – Lincolnshire at Bury St Edmunds CC

Sunday-Tuesday, July 10-12 – Norfolk at Woolpit CC

Sunday-Tuesday, August 14-16 – Staffordshire at Checkley CC

Sunday-Tuesday, August 21-23 – Bedfordshire at Flitwick CC

Sunday-Wednesday, September 4-7 – Play-Off Final at West Bromwich Dartmouth CC