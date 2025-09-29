West Suffolk Swimming Club (WSSC) delivered an impressive performance at the Swim England East Region Masters Championships, with the team of 13 swimmers achieving a positive medal haul.

Held at Newmarket Leisure Centre earlier this month, WSSC members claimed 20 gold, 10 silver and two bronze medals across 39 races.

One of the most inspiring performances of the event came from Sharon Perry, who finished joint second overall in the Top Swimmer awards. Perry won five individual gold medals (400m and 200m individual medley, 100m butterfly, breaststroke and freestyle) and contributed to both relay teams, helping secure gold in the 4x50m Mixed Freestyle Relay (160yrs+) and silver in the 4x50m Mixed Medley Relay (160yrs+), competing in both events with team-mates Alistair Peagram, Maya Harris and Craig Ellard.

Craig Ellard, Sharon Perry, Maya Harris and Alistair Peagram Picture: Contributed

In the 18-24 years class, Elizabeth Wright overcame her shoulder injury to claim a trio of gold medals in the 50m and 100m breaststroke and 50m butterfly.

Thomas Allen took gold in 800m freestyle and silver in 400m freestyle, while he just missed the podium with a fourth-place finish in the 50m backstroke.

Harry Smart won silver in the 100m butterfly and Caitlin McKay finished fifth in the 100m breaststroke in a competitive field.

Jake Thomas-Mansfield demonstrated his quality, striking gold in each of his three races – 100m and 200m butterfly and 100m freestyle in the 25-29 years group.

Harris also made it three out of three in the breaststroke events, with gold in the 50m, 100m and 200m in the 30–34 years age class.

Also in this age category were Thomas Sarah, who took two silvers in the 50m breaststroke and 100m IM, and Sara-Louise Clarke, who medalled in both of her events – a silver in the 50m freestyle and a bronze in 200m breaststroke.

Julie Hughes (35-39 years) also podiumed in all her races, taking gold in the 100m butterfly, silver in the 50m butterfly and silver in the 50m freestyle, while Ellard (40-44 years) claimed gold in the 50m backstroke and bronze in the 50m freestyle.

Peagram (45-49 years) excelled in his 50m events, taking the gold medal in the 50m backstroke and 50m freestyle, as well as just being pipped out of the medals in the 100m freestyle with a fourth place finish, a story repeated for Steve Coe (60-64 years), who missed the medals in the same competitive 100m freestyle event, but he bounced back to win silver in the 50m backstroke and freestyle.

Overall, WSCC finished in fifth place out of 45 competing clubs, while home club Newmarket Swimming Club took top spot.