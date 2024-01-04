AFC Sudbury boss Marc Abbott hailed his side’s ‘brilliant Christmas period’ as they made it three wins in a row after a 1-0 victory at home to local rivals Needham Market on New Year’s Day.

The Yellows went into their first fixture of 2024 full of confidence having won back-to-back Pitching In Southern League Premier Central Division matches, with a 4-2 win against travelling Nuneaton Borough before Christmas being followed up by a 4-0 victory away at Berkhamsted on Boxing Day.

And they blew away the second-placed Marketmen with a blistering performance that saw Adam Mills’ stunning outside-of-the-boot effort claim all three points for the hosts.

Adam Mills celebrates his stunning goal Picture: Steve Screech

“The Christmas period has been brilliant. Obviously at Berkhamsted it was great to score four goals and keep a clean sheet, and to score four goals against a quality team like Nuneaton is fantastic,” said Abbott.

“We’re pleased, we’re happy. I think it’s a start for us and a really good platform to work off.

“But I also think we can sustain periods like that. I think we’re going to get better, we’re going to grow and I’m excited to see the second half of the season and how it goes.

Ben Hunter denied by a last-ditch challenge Picture: Steve Screech

“I think the players deserved that, we’ve had a really good turnaround this month.”

Mills’ very early Goal of the Year contender was the fourth time he found the back of the net in Sudbury’s three-game winning run, but he was not the only attacking player who impressed on Monday.

Reuben Marshall caused havoc down the right wing, Joe Neal pressed relentlessly from the front and Malachi Napa linked play well to create a plethora of chances.

The MEL Group stadium outfit have also bolstered their options going forward through the signing of attacking midfielder Ben Bradley from Cambridge City, who was named on the substitutes’ bench against the Marketmen.

Joe Neal unleashes an effort towards goal against Needham Market Picture: Steve Screech

“I think we’re in a really good place attacking wise. I think we’re a threat and we create numerous chances game after game. Not just one game on, one game off, we’re consistent now with our levels,” said Abbott.

“I thought we were outstanding (against Needham Market). We played fast and attacking football and created lots of attacking moments.

“We were relentless in attack and it could and it should have been more.

AFC Sudbury manager Marc Abbott is delighted with how his team performed over the festive period Picture: Mecha Morton

“That was a disappointment at half-time but we showed different ways of playing against a very good side. And they’re (the players) buzzing, they’re really happy, as they should be.

“We have a different dynamic. We have pace, we have energy and we have a ruthlessness to us.

“We’re in a really good place because of it. We have got to maintain the levels.”

While his side are in a fine run of form that has seen Sudbury move up to 17th in the standings, Abbott admitted that he is aware of how relentless the league is and that his side need to focus on preparing for their trip to 14th-placed Royston Town on Saturday (3pm).