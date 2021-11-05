His side may be enjoying a rich vein of form, but Trevor Collins believes there is much more to come from Walsham-le-Willows.

Saturday’s 2-2 home draw with Norwich United extended Walsham’s sequence of results to just one defeat from their last 11 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outings.

They lie fifth in the table with a return of 31 points from 16 games, which put into context comes on the back of the 2019/20 campaign when they had 24 points from 28 games before Covid-19 called an early halt to proceedings.

Walsham celebrate one of Cameron Nicholls' goals against Norwich United last weekend. Picture: Mark Bullimore

It is very much a youthful squad with a sprinkling of experience at Collins’ disposal – and that is why he is confident further improvement is coming.

“When I took over 18 months or so ago we knew it would take a little while and that we’d need to be patient,” he said.

“Because of that we’re pleased with where we are right now, but the players know from the conversations we have at training and at matches that they can achieve a lot more – both individually and collectively.

Trevor Collins' team have lost just one of their last 11 league games

“I think there is a lot more to come. We’ve got some players that have moved up two or three levels in the last year or so and a lot of young lads that are doing really well.

“There are no egos in there, just a group of lads that get on and are pushing each other.”

However, the positive form has presented a different challenge – one in which Walsham have perhaps not been traditionally used to having to combat.

Opposition teams are now setting up to nullify their threats, but Collins only sees that as a positive.

“It’s something we’ve noticed and we’ve been working hard off the pitch to overcome it,” he added. “I’ve said to the lads that they should be looking at it as a compliment.

“Good players find a way of getting through these sort of tests – and that’s the challenge for us.

“I’m not surprised it’s happening because of the results we’ve been having, but we should be enjoying it.”

Walsham face another stern test of their credentials tomorrow when they head to one of the title favourites in Wroxham (3pm).

The Yachtsmen won when the sides met on the opening day of the campaign, but required a couple of late goals to seal a 2-1 victory.

Collins said: “They’re a really, really good side. They scored two good goals against us.

“They were very complimentary of us on the day and I believe they have been when speaking to other clubs about us as well.

“I know Gorleston are going very well and they’re another really decent side, but I think for a lot of clubs Wroxham are the benchmark.

“I like the way they conduct themselves on and off the pitch. If you look at them, they’re like us with a young group but they’re probably two years further down the gelling process.

“But what they show you is what can be achieved if you stick together and keep working hard.”

After travelling to the Norfolk Broads at the weekend, Walsham will host Brantham Athletic on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news