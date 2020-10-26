The past two weeks has finally seen the return of some actual rugby down at Bury St Edmunds’ Haberden, albeit in a slightly different format to the fare usually served up at this time of year.

After the Junior Academy kicked off a new series of ‘Friday Night Lights’ last week saw the turn of the under-15s to play some inter-squad touch rugby on the prestigious first team pitch.

In the first match, Billy Reid showed that he had lost none of his pace or side-stepping ability over the summer months with an excellent hat-trick.

Bury St Edmunds Under-15s took part in some inter-squad matches on the first team pitch as part of a new Friday night showcase series at The Greene King IPA HaberdenPicture: BSE Rugby (42859302)

However, he may have a challenger for the title of squad’s fastest as the returning James Walshe showed impressive speed to score a great consolation try.

The second match saw an expert performance from last season’s player of the year George Howard, guiding his team to a close-fought victory.

The only try was scored by Ben Nevison-Grainger, although Oli Cooper, Josh Lane and Luke Neal were all unlucky not to score.

Bury St Edmunds Under-15s in action in the Friday night seriesPicture: BSE Rugby (42859306)

In the final match, George Howard turned from provider to scorer as he threw a nice dummy pass and touched down for the sole try.

A club spokesperson said: "In what is obviously a rather strange season it was great to see the lads back on the pitch and enjoying the matches, and many parents in attendance too supporting them and the club.

"Friday sees the turn of the Foxes and Vixens squads (senior women) to provide the floodlit match entertainment – the bar will be open from 6pm with a fully Covid-19 compliant setup, all are welcome!"

Sport England Return to Play Fund

Sport England have recently released a new £16.5 million fund to give additional help to the sport and physical activity sector during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Return to Play Fund will support groups, clubs and organisations who have been impacted by restrictions. This will be split into three strands, Small Grants, Community Asset Funds and Active Together.

You can find out if your club is eligible for support via this link to their web page .